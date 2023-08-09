Chelsea gazump Man Utd and Liverpool, as brutal Leeds raid thunders toward completion

Chelsea have opened both club-to-club and club-to-player talks regarding a Leeds United raid for a player also wanted at Liverpool and Manchester United, per reports.

The Blues have plenty of work left to do this window despite being among the most active clubs thus far.

Indeed, a new goalkeeper (aside from Robert Sanchez) might be required if Thomas Tuchel is successful in luring Kepa Arrizabalaga to Bayern Munich.

Elsewhere, two new central midfielders are wanted, with Brighton still demanding £100m-plus for Moises Caicedo.

A centre-forward is also on the agenda, while Christopher Nkunku’s recent knee surgery could accelerate a swoop for Crystal Palace’s assist king, Michael Olise.

Chelsea expert Nathan Gissing previously stated Chelsea view Olise as more of a No 10 – the position Nkunku plays – rather than a right winger.

In any case, today’s update regards the engine room and who Chelsea want other than Caicedo.

Leeds Utd’s Tyler Adams is a player who’s come under the microscope of many a Premier League side. The American, 24, was one of very few to emerge with credit at Elland Road last season.

The Daily Mail claimed Man Utd and Liverpool were among a cluster of clubs monitoring Adams. The fact a relegation-related release clause can see him signed for just £20m has sounded the alarm.

However, according to Fabrizio Romano, it’s Chelsea who’ve leapt into action and opened talks with Leeds Utd.

Furthermore, the transfer guru confirmed talks between Chelsea and Adams regarding personal terms are also underway.

The Blues are “actively” pursuing the deal which Romano stressed is independent of the ongoing Caicedo chase.

Chelsea are expected to return with a fifth bid for the Ecuadorian and Mauricio Pochettino hopes to land both Caicedo and Adams – not one or the other.

Leeds are powerless to resit if Chelsea or any other club active the £20m release clause. The Daily Mail claimed Rangers’ Glen Kamara is being considered as a replacement signing in west Yorkshire.

The rapid rise of 17-year-old Archie Gray will also give manager Daniel Farke another option if he looks within. Gray impressed in Leeds’ Championship opener against Cardiff City on Sunday.

But while losing Adams would undoubtedly be a blow to Leeds, there is positive news elsewhere.

A loan deal for Tottenham centre-half Joe Rodon has been agreed. Elsewhere, Farke is closing in on a reunion with right-back Max Aarons.

