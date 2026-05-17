Xabi Alonso could kick off his Chelsea reign by trying to land Igor Thiago in a huge deal

Chelsea’s summer recruitment plans are set to evolve following Xabi Alonso’s impending arrival at Stamford Bridge, but TEAMtalk can reveal that the club’s pursuit of a new elite-level striker remains unchanged with Brentford star Igor Thiago firmly among their leading targets.

The Blues are preparing for a major summer under Alonso after TEAMtalk revealed the Spaniard is now set to be confirmed as Chelsea’s new head coach, possibly even ahead of their final game of the season against Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday.

Sources state Alonso will be handed significantly greater influence over football matters than previous Chelsea coaches and discussions are already underway regarding how the squad should be shaped heading into next season.

However, while some recruitment priorities may shift under the former Bayer Leverkusen and Real Madrid boss, Chelsea’s determination to sign a top-class No.9 has remained constant throughout internal planning.

TEAMtalk understands Brentford striker Thiago is viewed as one of the standout options available on the market.

The Brazilian has enjoyed a sensational campaign for the Bees and his performances have elevated him into the conversation among the Premier League’s elite forwards.

Thiago’s 22-goal season has seen him nominated for Premier League Player of the Season and his rise has not gone unnoticed across Europe.

The 24-year-old is also currently awaiting confirmation over whether he will be included in Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil squad for this summer’s World Cup after recently making his senior international debut.

Chelsea’s recruitment staff have tracked Thiago extensively and believe his physical presence, movement and penalty-box instincts could provide the type of attacking focal point the club currently lacks.

Sources indicate Chelsea view him as a player capable of elevating the team into genuine title contention under Alonso.

The Blues have been hugely pleased with the impact of Joao Pedro since his arrival last summer, but TEAMtalk understands there remain internal doubts over whether summer signing Liam Delap, the returning Nicolas Jackson or Marc Guiu are currently ready to consistently lead the line for a side with ambitions of winning the Premier League and competing deep into the Champions League.

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Brentford could ask for enormous fee

Chelsea believe Thiago possesses the profile, maturity and reliability to potentially become that figure. Brentford, however, are under no pressure to sell.

The West London club invested more than £30million to sign Thiago from Club Brugge in 2024 and rewarded him with a new contract last year following his impressive adaptation to English football.

Sources close to Brentford insist any negotiations would be extremely difficult and that the club could demand close to three times their original outlay before even considering a sale.

That valuation would place Thiago among the most expensive strikers in Premier League history.

Even so, Chelsea are expected to seriously explore the possibility of a deal as they prepare for Alonso’s arrival and the beginning of a new era at Stamford Bridge.