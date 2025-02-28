Chelsea are ready to push strongly to win the race for Ipswich Town star Liam Delap this summer, according to a report, while there are two other strikers the Blues are considering.

Much has been made of Chelsea spending well over £1billion under Todd Boehly and still not signing a top-class centre-forward. Nicolas Jackson and Marc Guiu are the two strikers currently available to Enzo Maresca, but they are both learning their trade still.

Jackson has registered nine goals in 24 games this season, but he has also been guilty of missing several great chances. Guiu, meanwhile, is 19 years old and lacks first-team experience.

The recent injuries picked up by Jackson and Guiu have shown the Chelsea board they simply must rectify the situation ahead of next season.

As per a report from Football Transfers, Ipswich’s Delap is emerging as a priority target for Chelsea.

The Blues ‘will do everything they can’ to snare Delap in the summer, it is claimed. Chelsea chiefs have seen the team’s form ‘collapse’ in recent weeks – despite Tuesday’s 4-0 win over Southampton – and are hunting for a goalscorer to solve this issue.

Chelsea are supposedly ready to go ‘all in’ for Delap, as Maresca ‘has his eyes set’ on the England U21 ace and ‘loves’ his style of play.

Delap’s ‘exceptional breakthrough campaign’ in the Premier League has captured the attention of both Maresca and Chelsea recruitment chiefs.

The 22-year-old has put in a host of classy performances to keep top-level centre-backs very busy indeed. He has notched 10 goals and two assists in 26 league appearances so far, which includes a brilliant performance during Ipswich’s 2-0 win over Chelsea on December 30.

Chelsea, Man Utd both eyeing Liam Delap

This report comes after it emerged on February 14 that Chelsea are understood to be favourites in the chase for Delap, despite other big Premier League clubs being in the mix.

Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are all keen on the rising star, too.

TEAMtalk understands Chelsea remain in the picture to sign Victor Osimhen, while Viktor Gyokeres is another goal machine they like.

However, Delap could prove to be the easiest and most affordable player to land. Ipswich have provisionally set his price tag at £40million (€48.4m / $50.4m).

Kieran McKenna’s side are well aware that they will have to sell Delap this summer if they are relegated from the Premier League. They currently sit in 18th place, five points off safety.

Delap has proven he has the ability to shine at the highest level and he could end up wearing the blue of Chelsea next season.

Meanwhile, transfer insider Ben Jacobs has provided TEAMtalk with an update on Chelsea’s reported interest in Rafael Leao.

While Chelsea have looked into signing the AC Milan winger previously, Barcelona’s interest in him is more concrete.

Maresca’s side have also been tipped to swoop for former Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, who now represents Southampton.

Chelsea are ‘considering’ a shock move for Ramsdale as he has a relegation release clause in his Saints contract.

