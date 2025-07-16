Aston Villa could reportedly trigger an ‘immediate formal offer’ from Chelsea for one of their stars, as the Blues have made the Villan their ‘top target’.

Chelsea have already spent north of £200million on talent this summer. The biggest names added so far have been Joao Pedro, Liam Delap and Jamie Gittens.

Despite a lot of attacking stars already being signed, the Blues are ready to add more talent to their forward ranks.

The Sun reports they have now made Morgan Rogers – valued by Aston Villa at £80million – their ‘top target’ for the remainder of the summer.

Indeed, it’s said they are ‘ready to push the boat out’ to land the attacking midfielder.

Villa have shown an interest in Nicolas Jackson, and a move for him would have ramifications for Rogers.

The report states a ‘Villa bid for Jackson would trigger an immediate formal offer from Chelsea for Rogers’.

With both clubs ‘juggling’ their money, it’s believed that the saga for both players will continue into August.

No swap on the cards

The report also states that a partial swap for Rogers involving Jackson is not on the cards.

Indeed, financial rules make separate transfer more attractive given how they are accounted.

For two clubs who have brushed up against financial regulations in recent times, they’ll want to do their all to ensure they are staying in line with them.

For Villa, it’s said they want to stay within the Premier League’s PSR rules and UEFA regulations without selling Rogers at all.

But he is a very saleable asset, and as yet, despite Emi Martinez’s clear emotion which seemed to suggest he was leaving at the end of last season, the goalkeeper has not gone anywhere, nor have any other saleable Villa stars.

Chelsea round-up: Felix ready for pay cut

TEAMtalk is aware that Joao Felix is ready to take a pay cut in order to return to boyhood club Benfica.

He is one of a number of Chelsea players TEAMtalk sources state will be allowed to leave the club this summer.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk is aware that Chelsea are currently leading from Villa in pursuit of Alejandro Garnacho.

Villa view the United winger as a statement signing, but Chelsea have been in talks with his representatives in recent weeks.

