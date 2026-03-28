Tottenham are facing danger from a number of top clubs for one of their most promising stars, with rivals Chelsea the latest to join the pursuit.

Spurs are facing the devastating prospect of a season in the Championship next term. They are about to burn through their second manager of the season, with Igor Tudor to be replaced, after he himself took over from Thomas Frank mid-season.

Neither appointment worked, with Tottenham one point above the drop zone and in a lot of danger, with positive results few and far between.

Amid their horror showing this season, there’s speculation that a lot of their big names could leave – Cristian Romero and Micky Van de Ven the two most often linked with big clubs.

Should one or both leave, there’d be a spot for 19-year-old centre-back Luka Vuskovic in the starting XI, who’s expected to join the first team after a very positive loan move to Bundesliga club Hamburg.

But he’s the subject of interest from a lot of big clubs amid his fantastic season out on loan.

German outlet Bild reports interest from big Spanish clubs Barcelona and Real Madrid, as well as a pair of big English clubs: Chelsea and Liverpool.

Tottenham would likely want to keep Vuskovic out of the clutches of the Blues more than any other side, given the two are rivals.

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Vuskovic has a lot of options

The report suggests Vuskovic is valued at €60million (£52.3m) and rising, though TEAMtalk is not aware of Tottenham’s stance on his price tag.

Sources have said, though, that the defender will seek another opportunity if Spurs are relegated, and he’ll have plenty of options.

In Germany, both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing the current Hamburg loanee.

The Bundesliga side themselves are eager to bring Vuskovic back in on another loan deal, while Bild’s information regarding Barcelona’s interest is accurate.

Tottenham round-up: Hughton backed for Spurs

With Tudor set to leave, Chris Hughton is one of the names linked with the Tottenham job.

Former club scout Bryan King has backed the “Spurs man” to join as the next manager, having worked with him when he was assistant to Martin Jol.

Sean Dyche is also among those linked with Tottenham and TEAMtalk is aware he’d be open to taking the role.

And amid reports that Archie Gray could return to Leeds through a buyback clause, TEAMtalk sources have stated no such clause exists.