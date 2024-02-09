Chelsea gunning to erase Endrick failure in chase for star’s £34m teammate dubbed ‘the new Endrick’

Chelsea have reportedly joined Manchester United, Barcelona and a host of top European sides in pursuit of Palmeiras youngster Thalys as they look to for a remedy for missing out on Endrick.

The Blues have made a habit of recruiting youngsters from Brazil of late. This season, they signed Santos pair Deivid Washington and Angelo – both players are 18 and appear to have high ceilings.

Last season, Vasco de Gama youngster Andrey Santos (18) was their pull from Brazil.

Washington is the only member of the trio not out on loan this season, having likely been kept at Stamford Bridge as striker cover for this season, with injuries and players leaving meaning Chelsea are light up top.

Their latest find from Brazil, Thalys, might immediately be given a more prominent role if he is to sign.

Indeed, according to Calciomercato, Chelsea are among three English sides eager to snare the 18-year-old striker, along with both Manchester outfits.

It’s not hard to see why there is such interest in the youngster. Thalys has scored three goals in five games for Palmeiras’ under-20 side in 2024, working out at a goal every 130 minutes.

It follows the five goals and an assist he made in his introduction to the academy side in 2023.

Chelsea look to bounce back from Endrick failure

Those stats resemble those of Palmeiras starlet Endrick while playing in the academy – he then scored 11 goals in 31 games in Brazil’s Serie A last season, leading to a £60million move to Real Madrid in the transfer window after he turns 18.

In fact, it’s been reported by AS that many people are labelling Thalys the ‘new Endrick’.

Given Palmeiras see him as being able to go down the same path as his 17-year-old teammate, they would rather not lose him, as they did Endrick.

A 2026 contract expiry means they’ll be able to demand a decent fee for him if sides such as Chelsea do come calling.

After the Blues failed to sign Endrick, with his father recently stating the move “was agreed,” they’ll want to erase that failure by getting Thalys, a striker in a similar mould as his teammate.

It’s reported they Brazilian outfit will look for ‘no less than’ £34million for Thalys.

But if he continues his rise in senior football like Endrick did, his price tag could more closely resemble the £60million paid for him by Real Madrid by the time sides are able to move within the transfer market.

Chelsea face European competition

Along with interest from Man Utd and City, Chelsea will face competition for Thalys from the European continent.

AS states both Barcelona and Juventus have the striker on their respective shortlists.

As such, once the summer transfer window opens in Europe, there could well be a fierce battle for Thalys’ services.

