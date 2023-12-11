Chelsea heartbreak as Real Madrid-bound starlet reveals how close Premier League move came

The father of Brazilian sensation Endrick has revealed just how close the player came to joining Chelsea before Real Madrid came calling a year ago.

This Friday (December 15) will mark exactly 12 months since Real Madrid announced the signing of Endrick from Brazilian club Palmeiras, with the deal coming into effect when the youngster turns 18 in July 2024.

The LaLiga giants beat a host of Europe’s leading clubs to secure the signing of the teenager – who will arrive at the Bernabeu for a €40m fee with €20m in potential add-ons – with Chelsea backing out of a deal to take Endrick to the Premier League.

Speaking to the Guardian newspaper, Endrick’s father Douglas Felipe has opened up about how close Chelsea came to signing the Brazilian starlet – with conversations even taking place over which school the player would attend following his move to London.

He said: “I have to admit I do not like the cold but my wife and Endrick do. Endrick really likes playing in the rain.

“We received an invitation from Chelsea, from the owner, and we went there to see the club and the country. We watched Chelsea play Arsenal and we got to see the coach, the facilities, Jorginho, César Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva.

READ MORE: Game over for seven Chelsea stars as Pochettino brutally tells £160m worth of talent to pack their bags

Pain for Chelsea as Endrick reveals how close move came

“They explained everything to us. They introduced us to the person who would help us settle in. She showed us the house we would live in, the school Endrick would go to, the church we would attend. Everything was right with us and Chelsea.

“I can’t say 100 per cent because I hadn’t signed, but the deal was agreed. I had already got it into my head that I would live in London with all that cold weather.

“But then at night, my son’s manager phoned and said that the Chelsea owner had backed out of the deal because the price they would have to pay for Endrick would inflate the market.

“It was €60m [£51.4m] for a 16-year-old boy who would only arrive in the country almost two years later.”

Endrick himself touched on how close he came to becoming a Chelsea player, adding: “I was very close. My parents really liked London and everyone speaks very highly of it.”

DON’T MISS: Postecoglou barges Chelsea aside as Tottenham spy tempting signing of Pochettino’s dream Thiago Silva heir