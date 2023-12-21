Chelsea hell-bent on trouncing Arsenal, Newcastle to right-back coup after worst Reece James fears come true

Mauricio Pochettino’s worst fears regarding Reece James’ latest hamstring injury have been realised, and a report claims Chelsea are now determined to beat Arsenal and Newcastle to the signature of a thriving right-back next month.

James, 24, suffered his second hamstring injury of the season during the 2-0 defeat to Everton on December 10. Hamstring problems have unfortunately plagued the right-back’s career and according to multiple sources, the latest issue requires surgery to fix.

The Daily Mail, Telegraph and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano all confirmed the news on Thursday afternoon. James will undergo the procedure in Finland and now faces a four-month lay-off that will also put his participation at Euro 2024 in jeopardy.

Chelsea boss Pochettino has generally selected either Malo Gusto or centre-half Axel Disasi to cover the right-back berth in James’ absences this season.

However, according to the Sun, Chelsea are ready to unlock the signing of a new right-back in January that could signal the Blues’ faith in James as a long-term option is waning.

The Sun report Chelsea ‘aim to beat’ their transfer rivals to the signature of RB Salzburg’s Amar Dedic.

The 21-year-old Bosnia international is primarily a right-back, though his versatility also allows him to operate centrally or at left-back.

Dedic is a product of RB Salzburg’s youth academy and has been on the Austrian club’s books since 2015. He made his senior debut in 2020 and is not only a regular starter, but has also captained the side in the vast bulk of their matches this season.

Dedic regularly provides an attacking outlet from deep having notched five goals and three assists this term. Per the Sun, he was the subject of a failed Roma bid last summer worth £21.5m

The Serie A side are understood to still be interested in signing Dedic. However, uncertainty over Mourinho’s future in Rome beyond the current campaign is making the club hesitant to go all out for one of Mourinho’s key targets.

Arsenal make approaches and Newcastle step up scouting, but Chelsea front and centre

As such, the door is ajar for others to strike and the Sun list Chelsea, Newcastle, Arsenal, Inter Milan and Barcelona as being in the frame.

From an English perspective, Arsenal are reported to have ‘made approaches for the exciting right-back’, while Newcastle have scouted the defender during several of Salzburg’s Champions League matches this season. The Magpies have also observed Dedic in action for Bosnia.

But it’s Chelsea who the Sun claim are pushing hardest for Dedic’s signing and the James news will only serve to embolden the Blues even further.

Dedic is under contract with RB Salzburg until 2027. Nonetheless, a sizeable bid in January worth more than Roma’s failed £21.5m attempt would be difficult for the Austrian outfit to turn down.

