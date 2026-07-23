Chelsea have been told of the perfect midfield signing this summer

Former Chelsea man Glen Johnson has identified the “perfect” replacement for Enzo Fernandez, and Manchester United have just opened talks to sign him.

The Blues are under threat of losing £100million-plus midfielder Fernandez this summer. The Argentine – who was sent off in the World Cup final – has been linked with Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich this summer.

Should he exit Chelsea this summer, a new midfield signing will be required, particularly as Andrey Santos has already been sold to United.

As per Johnson, the perfect signing would be a man United have just opened talks with: Manu Kone.

Johnson told Metro: “He has been excellent for France. A top midfielder, strong, physical, can use the ball well, pick a pass well, he is a top player, and to get into the French midfield you must be a good player.

“If Enzo leaves, he can be the perfect replacement for sure. His attributes seem to be suited to the Premier League, so I don’t think he will have any issues getting used to the game at all.”

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United in talks for Kone but questions asked

It has been revealed that United are in contact with Roma in regards to a deal for Kone, and it’s believed they are the leading side in the race, with Arsenal behind them.

Elsewhere, it’s been said the Frenchman is open to swapping Rome for Manchester this summer.

No agreement has been made yet, and a pair of journalists have questioned whether Kone is right given the fee he might command.

Andy Mitten said: “The mythical third midfielder, I can’t see it being a £100m player. I don’t know who it will be because it hasn’t yet been decided. It’s 50/50.

“There’s so much up in the air. At the moment, there are players they like, players they’re going to miss out on.

“Frustratingly, there’s players that really want to come to Manchester United, but can make more money elsewhere. It’s a sobering reality.”

Laurie Whitwell responded: “Yeah. Don’t you think he would be a sort of stellar name? I suppose he isn’t – he’s not going to be a £100m footballer, is he? I don’t think. No, but I don’t know.

“I even now have a slight feeling from speaking to people that maybe the price point Roma would want – I know it’s sort of reduced from what he would typically be worth but even that might be too rich for United’s blood.

“Yeah, I’m kind of hesitating to say anything definitively because clearly plans have changed as the summer window has gone on.”

Should United not firm up interest in Kone, with a few other midfielders known to be on their radar, Chelsea could be in a good spot.

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