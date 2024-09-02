While Chelsea can no longer add any more new signings to their ranks, there is still the possibility of some exits and Saudi outfit Al Nassr are seemingly pushing hard to snap up a Blues forward.

The Stamford Bridge outfit are currently overseeing a mass change to Enzo Maresca’s first-team squad, with a number of ins and outs taking place over the summer.

The likes of Pedro Neto, Joao Felix, Jadon Sancho, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Filip Jorgensen were all brought in to give Maresca more strength in depth to pick from.

Those arrivals were offset by the departures of Conor Gallagher, Romelu Lukaku, Ian Maatsen, Lewis Hall and Omari Hutchison while Raheem Sterling, Trevor Chalobah and Kepa also left on loan.

And now another exit could be on the cards, if Saudi Pro League Al Nassr are granted their wish.

Brazilian winger Angelo Gabriel is being linked with a Stamford Bridge exit, with journalist Vene Casagrande claiming Al Nassr have made a number of offers to sign the Chelsea youngster, with the Blues holding out for a fee of £33m.

He said on Instagram: “Created by Santos, Ângelo is close to moving to Al Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo’s club. The Arab team’s idea is for the 19-year-old striker to fill the last U21 foreign vacancy.

“Al Nassr offered Chelsea 25 million euros, which was rejected. The Saudi Arabians went up to 30 million euros, but the English team wants 40 million euros. Negotiations are ongoing.

“Ângelo played for Strasbourg, in France, on loan last season.”

Chelsea still considering Angelo exit options

Angelo is known to be good friends with Chelsea star Andrey Santos, who has already left the club this summer to complete another loan spell at French side Strasbourg.

It was reported earlier this summer that the Blues were keen to sell Angelo permanently, however an exit did not materialise for the player.

The Saudi transfer window shuts at 10pm BST, meaning there is still time for Cristiano Ronaldo’s side to up their offer and try and close out a deal for Angelo, who has yet to make a senior appearance for Chelsea since his £13m move from Santos in the summer of 2023.

Angelo did, however, impress in a loan stint at Strasbourg last season which clearly caught the eye of Al Nassr.

The clock is now ticking on any potential deal though.