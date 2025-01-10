Chelsea incredibly eye four stars from same Prem club, as nine exits tipped to aid statement signing

Illia Zabarnyi is one of several Bournemouth stars Chelsea are looking at

Chelsea are reportedly interested in Dean Huijsen and three other Bournemouth stars, while as many as nine players could leave Stamford Bridge in the near future to help the Blues re-sign Marc Guehi.

According to reports, Chelsea chiefs are keeping tabs on a number of Bournemouth’s top performers after being impressed by the Cherries’ form this season. Bournemouth are thriving under Andoni Iraola, sitting seventh in the Premier League having beaten teams such as Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United this term.

The only issue with this success is that far richer clubs will come calling for Bournemouth’s best players either this month or in the summer. And Chelsea is one club Iraola and co. need to watch out for.

As per the i, Chelsea are admirers of impressive young centre-back Huijsen. The defender is only 19 years old but is already a regular in the Bournemouth starting lineup and has netted recent league goals against Spurs and Man Utd.

Chelsea will have to fend off some giant sides to land Huijsen however, as it emerged on Friday lunchtime that Real Madrid and City are interested in him, too.

Huijsen’s centre-back partner Illia Zabarnyi is another player of interest to Chelsea amid their hunt for defensive recruits.

Sources informed TEAMtalk in November that Zabarnyi is on Chelsea’s shortlist after impressing Blues scouts. Chelsea could begin talks for him this month but will find it tough to convince Bournemouth to sell mid-season.

Milos Kerkez and Antoine Semenyo are the other two Bournemouth stars on Chelsea’s radar. Kerkez is a top left wing-back target for Man Utd, while Semenyo has been linked with Tottenham on several occasions.

The report from the i adds that Liverpool and Newcastle are also tracking this Bournemouth quartet who are poised for bigger and better things in the near future.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd ‘not in a desperate situation’ over Kobbie Mainoo as Fabrizio Romano reveals Chelsea transfer truths

Chelsea plot big Marc Guehi deal

A separate update from the Daily Mirror claims Chelsea are weighing up a host of departures in order to help them fund Guehi’s signing from Crystal Palace.

Guehi is on Enzo Maresca’s centre-back wish list following injuries to Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile. The England star will cost big money though – likely more than £70m – as Palace proved themselves to be hard negotiators when Newcastle pursued him last summer.

The report sensationally claims that up to nine players might exit Chelsea this month, including Christopher Nkunku. The forward is unhappy that he is not a regular starter and is wanted by Paris Saint-Germain.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Ben Chilwell, Trevoh Chalobah, Axel Disasi, Cesare Casadei, Carney Chukwuemeka, Harvey Vale and Alex Matos are all at risk of being sold as well.

TEAMtalk understands West Ham are holding internal talks over whether to rescue Dewsbury-Hall from his disappointing Chelsea spell, while Casadei is poised to return to Italy.

Chelsea are debating recalling Chalobah from his loan at Palace if they cannot sign a new defender in January. But if a top signing such as Guehi, Huijsen or Zabarnyi does arrive, then Chalobah will be sold to increase the club’s spending power.

It looks set to be a very busy year for Chelsea in the January and summer transfer windows as club chiefs look to build on the team’s good season so far.

READ MORE: Chelsea forward considering abrupt exit just months after signing, with ‘major suitors’ queuing up

Chelsea transfers: Kvaratskhelia decision; Man Utd battle

Meanwhile, Napoli ace Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has decided where he wants to go next amid interest from Chelsea, Liverpool and PSG.

TEAMtalk contributor Ben Jacobs has revealed that Kvaratskhelia is prioritising PSG, having been sold on a move to the French giants since last summer.

Napoli want £67m for the winger after talks over a contract extension stalled recently.

While Chelsea look set to miss out on Kvaratskhelia, Maresca’s side have entered the frame for a United target.

Chelsea have shortlisted PSG’s Nuno Mendes as a possible replacement for left-back Ben Chilwell.

Like Kvaratskhelia, Mendes’ contract talks have not progressed, setting up a big potential move to England.

Chelsea transfers quiz – higher or lower?