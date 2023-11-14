Chelsea insist on £30m asking price for victim of Osimhen pursuit as West Ham interest lingers

Chelsea will hold out for a £30m transfer fee if suitors like West Ham United try to sign Armando Broja in 2024, according to the latest updates.

Finding a new centre-forward is one of the main topics Chelsea could address during the January transfer window. In the summer, they signed Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal, but he is more of a long-term prospect.

TEAMtalk revealed on Monday that Napoli frontman Victor Osimhen is at the top of their wish list and would be interested in talking to the Blues.

We also explained how Chelsea would need to sell some players to raise funds for a bid – and that fellow striker Broja would be a prime casualty.

Now, Football.London has added its own weight to the prospect of Broja leaving Chelsea. The online outlet has also verified, as we said, that West Ham could revive their interest in him.

The new information from Football.London is that Chelsea will refer back to a £30m price tag for the Albania international.

West Ham previously made a bid in that region last year and the report claims they would be told to put a similar amount on the table if they were to try their luck again.

Chelsea still have Broja under contract until 2028, which is why Chelsea believe his market value has not changed too much despite the serious injury that kept him on the sidelines for a lot of last season.

Since his recovery in September – and either side of further knee issues – he has made five appearances in the current season, scoring once.

However, the addition of a world-class attacker like Osimhen would further limit opportunities for Broja to get regular gametime at Stamford Bridge.

West Ham have more space to accommodate Broja

Meanwhile, West Ham will still be on the lookout for a long-term successor to Michail Antonio and Danny Ings, which means they might be able to provide a more suitable platform for Broja.

Indeed, when they tried to sign him before, it was believed that personal terms were close to being agreed. Ultimately, the move never went through.

In 2024, the outcome might be different. Broja has been in the Chelsea setup since 2009, but as their recruitment drive continues, he might be pushed to the margins of their project.

The 22-year-old has scored twice from 24 appearances for Chelsea at senior level, but previously made a name for himself during a loan spell at Southampton that included nine goals from 38 games.

