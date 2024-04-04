Chelsea ‘insistent’ on landing Prem boss Liverpool want, with Pochettino stay almost impossible

Chelsea are becoming 'insistent' on getting Roberto De Zerbi as Mauricio Pochettino's successor

Chelsea are reportedly ‘becoming more and more insistent’ on landing Liverpool manager target Roberto De Zerbi, as Mauricio Pochettino will need to with the FA Cup to stay in his job.

A lot of manager moves could be coming in the Premier League this summer. One which is for certain is at Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp departing after nine years, as he feels he’s done all he can.

That means a new man will come through the door, and Brighton boss De Zerbi is one of the main names on the list.

That would mean for one man leaving Liverpool and one leaving Brighton, meaning the Seagulls would then have to recruit a new man of their own, making for a third move.

Chelsea could ensure there’s even more shuffling on the managerial front, though.

Pochettino’s job at Stamford Bridge is not yet safe, with the Blues 12th in the Premier League, and multiple reports suggest things will have to turn around before the end of the season or he’ll be gone.

If that happens, it could be De Zerbi who takes the job, meaning for even more movement, as Liverpool would then be forced to look for another successor to Klopp on top of the moves already happening.

Indeed, Chelsea have had De Zerbi on their radar for a while, and in anticipation of Pochettino failing his goals, they’re firming up that interest.

Chelsea ‘insistent’ on De Zerbi hire

According to Caught Offside, their interest in the Brighton boss is ‘becoming more and more insistent’.

That’s because Pochettino’s future is far from certain, with ‘a lot’ depending on whether he manages European qualification.

It looks unlikely that’s going to be in the league, with the Blues hardly having even been in the top half of the league for most of the season.

As such, it will require Pochettino guiding his side to FA Cup glory, though the imposing figure of Manchester City are the first hurdle in that.

Man City could ensure Pochettino’s sacking

Chelsea have reached the final of the FA Cup three times in the last four seasons, and have fallen at the final hurdle on every occasion.

The one time during that run in which they didn’t reach the final – last season – they were dumped out by Man City, who beat them 4-0.

City also put Chelsea out in 2012/13 and 2013/14, so if the last three times the sides have faced off in the FA Cup are anything to go by, Pochettino’s side will not be going through to the final, and the manager is therefore likely to be shown the door.

If that’s the case, De Zerbi is apparently ‘right in the race to be appointed as his replacement’.

Chelsea’s insistence on getting him, coupled with the fact they beat Liverpool to both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia last summer, suggests they could get another one over on the Reds.

