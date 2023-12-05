Chelsea intently watching world-class £70m man Maignan as doubts gather over Sanchez

Chelsea have identified AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan as a potential signing as they’re looking for a world-class goalkeeper, sources have told TEAMtalk.

The Chelsea goalkeeping position has been up for discussion for over a year with the club struggling to find a top keeper to start between the sticks.

The club landed on Robert Sanchez over the summer, who arrived from Brighton for £20million, while Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy left, the former on loan.

Meanwhile promising Serbian prospect Đorđe Petrović was acquired from the New England Revolution for £12.5million.

That business has not stopped the Blues from forming a hit list of potential top-class goalkeepers who could come in and improve the side. Chelsea maintain they have full faith in their current No.1 but are on the lookout for ways to improve.

There has been heavy recruitment at Stamford Bridge for over a year under the new ownership regime and one goalkeeper who is seen as a genuinely world-class option is AC Milan’s Maignan. The French international is a player the club highly admire.

That does not guarantee that Chelsea will make a bid for his services but sources state that he would be open to a move in the summer. Furthermore, several more of the world’s biggest clubs are keeping tabs on his situation.

There is no doubt that should the door open for a potential move, the London side would be keen to enter the conversation.

Maignan could fetch £70m fee

However, there is the potential for a large outlay on other positions and the club may have to make choices when it comes to the biggest deals.

The 28-year-old keeper is contracted at Milan until 2026 and the Serie A side are keen to thrash out a new deal for a man they see as one of the best in the world in his position.

If there is hesitation on the player’s side this may be the trigger that forces the Italian giants to cash in on his services.

They would look to bring in up to £70million due to their belief in his ability and this could be an issue for Chelsea should they need to spend £120million on top striking target Victor Osimhen.

Having the money available is not the issue for the English side but they do not want to be in a position where they are tied down by Financial Fair Play in the future.

This may be the basis for the club’s faith in Sanchez and the hope that he will turn into one of the best in the world but, as things stands, fans and some insiders within the game have doubts that he can become a world-class shot stopper.

DON’T MISS: Euro Paper Talk: Chelsea target reaches ‘agreement’ with Euro giants