Chelsea interest in promising Prem centre-back growing after he impressed against Blues’ rivals

Illia Zabarnyi is impressing Chelsea when their scouts are present

Chelsea reportedly sent scouts to watch Illia Zabarnyi in action against Tottenham of late, and continue to be impressed by the Ukraine international.

The Blues have performed well defensively this season. After 14 Premier League games, they have conceded 15 goals, a total only bettered by Liverpool (first in the league) and Arsenal (third).

With that said, it’s believed Chelsea are still ‘unconvinced’ by first-choice pairing Wesley Fofana and Levi Colwill.

That’s according to TBRFootball, who state the Blues are making sure they have a ‘clear picture’ of the best available centre-backs in the Premier League.

According to the report, they had scouts in attendance to watch Bournemouth centre-back Zabarnyi play against Tottenham on December 5.

The Cherries beat Chelsea’s rivals 1-0, Zabarnyi part of a shutout for the home side.

It’s reported the Blues are impressed with the centre-back as a result, having regularly watched him prior to that game, too.

Chelsea have Zabarnyi competition

TEAMtalk is aware that the Blues do indeed have an interest in Zabarnyi.

But Enzo Maresca’s side will have competition of they want to sign him.

His performances have also caught the eye of Tottenham and Premier League champions Manchester City.

That he performed aptly against Spurs, it would not be a surprise if the north London club’s interest in Zabarnyi was stoked.

In any case, we are aware that Bournemouth are reluctant to lose the Ukrainian.

Chelsea round-up: Dewsbury-Hall shown door

Maresca’s signing of his former Leicester star Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is clearly not working out, and the midfielder is now said to be available in January for around £30million.

Though Mykhailo Mudryk is also being tipped to exit, his agent has revealed the winger is only thinking of breaking into Chelsea’s best starting XI.

Meanwhile, the Blues have been given hope of landing long-term target Victor Osimhen, as he “wants to use this season as an opportunity to let the Premier League clubs decide whether to make an offer to Napoli.”

And, Emmanuel Petit feels unless current Arsenal loanee Raheem Sterling drops wage demands once he gets back to Chelsea, he’ll not “ever” be seen at the club again, as he won’t be able to get a move but won’t be picked by Maresca.

