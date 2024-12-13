Joao Pedro is a target of Chelsea, but will cost £100million

Chelsea have reportedly joined the chase for Brighton striker Joao Pedro, and it’s possible they could sanction another £100million-plus raid on the Seagulls, who have set a mammoth asking price in response to growing interest.

The Blues currently have the most in-form attacking lineup in the Premier League. Their xG is better than any other top-flight club, and the 35 goals they have scored is above anyone else’s tally.

The likes of Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson have been the standout Chelsea attackers this term.

But they don’t want to rest with just the options they have available now, as TBRFootball reports they have joined the race for Brighton’s Pedro.

It’s believed the Blues have been impressed with the progress of the striker – who has seven direct goal contributions in the Premier League this term – of late.

However, in response to growing interest, Brighton have stuck a massive figure on Pedro’s head. Indeed, the report mentions interest from Liverpool, Newcastle, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

As such, the Seagulls would demand close to £100million for their star striker, and will avoid his exit if they can.

Repeat of Caicedo snare possible

If Chelsea are to land Pedro for north of £100million, it would be the second time they’d signed a player from Brighton for that sort of fee in the last couple of years.

Indeed, they signed Moises Caicedo for £115million in August 2023.

Brighton were adamant that they would not accept below what they valued the star at, and he has been a useful asset for Chelsea since signing.

It seems they would not budge on the valuation of Pedro, either, so the Blues will have to hope if he’s signed, he goes in the same direction as the last big player to have joined from Brighton.

In any case, competition from Liverpool could cause problems, as they want Pedro for next season, but reportedly want to start negotiations in January.

Chelsea transfers: Blues risk losing Malo Gusto

Chelsea could lose Malo Gusto, with Liverpool and Manchester City both reportedly keen to land their right-back.

Another potential Liverpool transfer is in the other direction, with the Blues told to land goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher from the Anfield outfit.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are said to have opened the bidding for Raphinha, and learned he’ll command a fee of approximately £82million.

And the Blues could receive a pair of Barcelona stars – Frenkie de Jong and Ferran Torres – but it would mean giving Enzo Fernandez up to the La Liga giants.

Joao Pedro’s stats in recent seasons