Tijjani Reijnders is now on the radar of Chelsea along with multiple other big sides

Chelsea have reportedly registered interest in AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders, and the Serie A giants are hoping to secure him to a new contract.

Reijnders has begun to thrive in Europe this season, his second with AC Milan. This is already equal to the central midfielder’s best ever season in terms of goals, with six coming in just 17 games.

One of those goals came in a 3-1 victory against Real Madrid in the Champions League, and put the eyes of Europe on Reijnders.

Real themselves took note of the Dutchman’s performance, while Calciomercato states Chelsea have joined fellow Premier League sides Tottenham and Manchester City with interest in him.

But Milan are doing their best to ensure Reijnders remains their player next season.

The report states a renewal of the midfielder – now said to be worth €50million (£41.5m/$52.5m) – is ‘one step away’.

Milan have ‘intensified contacts’ with Reijnders’ entourage, and are ‘very close’ to reaching an agreement on a four-year extension, with a wage increase included.

Arsenal also in the market for Reijnders

Whether a deal is now possible is obviously a question, but there is another Premier League side said to be in the mix for the Milan man.

A couple of recent reports have stated last season’s second-placed club, Arsenal, are in the mix and could lodge an ‘astronomical offer’ for Reijnders.

Subsequently, Alan Smith stated Mikel Arteta could look to replace Thomas Partey with the Dutchman.

“I think Arteta is looking at Tijjani Reijnders because players like Thomas Partey doesn’t look like he’s capable of what he used to athletically and can’t get about the pitch like he did,” he said.

