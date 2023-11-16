Chelsea jump ahead of rivals after holding talks with family of explosive LaLiga attacking target

Chelsea have reportedly spoken to the agent and family of an exciting young Real Betis winger, as they look to beat the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool to his signature.

Talented attacker Assane Diao is the player in question, with the 18-year-old having made a strong impression at Betis through the first quarter of the new campaign.

Diao has scored two goals in his seven LaLiga appearances and has also been on target in the Europa League group stage.

The Blues have certainly not shied away from adding exciting talent to their squad since Todd Bohely’s arrival, with Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku and Cole Palmer all brought in over the summer.

And while Nkunku is currently on the sidelines, Jackson has already netted seven times in 14 games in all competitions. Palmer, meanwhile, has looked at home from minute one at Stamford Bridge and scored a memorable equaliser from the spot in the 4-4 draw against his old club Manchester City last weekend.

But, despite plenty of talent already being on board for Mauricio Pochettino to utlilise, Chelsea chiefs are still looking to the future by trying to snap up promising youngsters.

Diao very much fits the ball in that regard, although it’s felt that he could need to be loaned out a couple of times first before eventually breaking into Pochettino’s first team.

Versatile Diao one for the future

The teenager, who has been capped twice by Spain’s Under-21 side, is described as a powerful winger who is a quality crosser of the ball. And even though Diao is right-footed, he is versatile to used on either wing.

The report from Estadio Deportivo does not mention what sort of fee the Blues would have to pay to get their man, although he currently valued at €8million on Transfermarkt.

Chelsea scouts are now expected to continue to monitor Diao, with a view to a concrete offer being made for his services.

Pochettino’s men are due back in action on November 25 when they host Newcastle in the Premier League after the international break.

