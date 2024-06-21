Chelsea have asked for information over the signing of a Barcelona forward whose deal contains a bargain release clause, and why the deal would be a win-win for the Blues has been revealed.

The Blues have made it their mission to bring as many of world football’s hottest prospects to Stamford Bridge as they can.

While that transfer strategy doesn’t appear to be benefitting Chelsea on the pitch in the present, it may well pay dividends at the back end of the decade and beyond.

The primary location Chelsea have explored for their young recruits is South America. However, according to two sources, the Blues have fixed their gaze on Barcelona.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano and Spanish football expert Guillem Balague both reported Chelsea are chasing the signature of Barcelona striker, Marc Guiu.

The 18-year-old is a product of the fabled La Masia academy and enjoyed a breakthrough season in Catalonia last term.

Guiu made six further first-team appearances for Barcelona after making his competitive debut in October.

His outings were understandably brief, though in a show of what could be to come, Guiu scored his first goals in LaLiga and the Champions League.

In fact, his strikes in those competitions came despite only receiving 33 minutes of action in the UCL and 73 minutes of game-time in LaLiga.

Guiu is among Barcelona and Spain’s brightest prospects, though his club are in a perilous position.

Marc Guiu’s bargain release clause

Guiu’s contract – that expires in 12 months’ time in June 2025 – contains an extremely modest €6m/£5.1m release clause.

As you might expect, Barcelona are desperate to tie Guiu down to fresh terms that in turn, will either remove or significantly raise the clause.

But until such time as that happens, Barcelona are vulnerable to a raid and Chelsea and Bayern Munich are ready to pounce.

Balague led the way, stating on X: “Chelsea have asked about 18-year old-Marc Guiu, the young Barcelona striker who had such an impressive start of his career with the first team.

“He only cost €6m and [Chelsea] are considering signing him!”

Why Barcelona steal is win-win for Chelsea

Explaining why the move would be a no-lose transfer for Chelsea, Balague suggested Guiu’s transfer fee will only rise over the coming years.

As such, even if the young Spaniard doesn’t make the grade in west London, Chelsea could simply sell him on for big profit further down the line.

“Great investment, cannot go wrong as his value will increase either at Chelsea or by selling him eventually,” added Balague.

Bayern Munich competition

Transfer guru Romano echoed Balague’s claims, though revealed German giants Bayern Munich could pose a threat to the Blues.

Romano stated: “Chelsea and Bayern are both showing interest in Barca striker Marc Guiu, available for €6m release clause.

“Barcelona still want to keep Guiu with new deal to be discussed but interest now growing. Chelsea, exploring move for Guiu.”

