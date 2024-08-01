Chelsea labelled a ‘disgrace’ and told why they’ll NEVER win Premier League again

A former Chelsea star has labelled his old club a ‘disgrace’ and also revealed why he thinks they will never win the Premier League title again.

The Stamford Bridge outfit have been English champions six times but their last Premier League triumph came seven years ago when Roman Abramovich was still at the helm.

Chelsea have seemingly been going backwards since BlueCo took control of the club, despite spending vast amounts on improving their first-team squad under Todd Boehly, and former Blues centre-back Frank Leboeuf has now warned fans that things won’t be getting better any time soon.

“Some fans think Chelsea can just start from scratch next season, but it won’t really be starting from scratch after spending a billion pounds,” Leboeuf told Instant Casino.

“The club can do whatever they want with their money but as a former player, I think it’s kind of a disgrace to see what we are seeing.

“The talent is there in the squad but you don’t have many leaders or players you can rely on, that’s the biggest problem Enzo Maresca has.

“It’s possible that Chelsea can win a cup, like the FA Cup this season potentially, but never the Premier League. No way.

“If they keep going the way they’re going then they will never win a Premier League title again, they need experience. It just won’t work.

“When I arrived at the club they had been waiting 26 years for a trophy and that only came to an end when experienced winners arrived.”

Chelsea fans remain unhappy with owners

It’s been very clear that Chelsea fans are not impressed by what has been going on behind the scenes, having launched a ‘get them out’ campaign against the club’s owners and printed mass stickers with Todd Boehly depicted as a clown.

The Chelsea Supporters’ Trust also wrote a damning letter to Boehly and Behdad Eghbali, warning that a lack of clear direction could lead to ‘irreversible toxicity’ and that ‘more impactful forms of protest’ could be on the way.

“The current mood amongst supporters is critically low and cannot be ignored,” they wrote back in March before an improved end of the campaign under Pochettino. “The feeling that the club has become a ‘laughing stock’, both on and off the pitch, is growing.

“The Chelsea Supporters’ Trust regretfully believes that we are close to, if not already experiencing, a significant shift in supporter opinion that could result in irreversible toxicity, almost irrespective of results on the pitch.

“Unless the situation improves, this seems likely to manifest itself in more targeted chanting, especially at televised games, and quite possibly more organised, overt and impactful forms of protest by some sections of the fanbase.”

Chelsea did at least get back on track in pre-season overnight as they beat Mexican side Club America in Atalanta.

After a humbling defeat to Celtic and a draw with League One Wrexham, goals from Christopher Nkunku, Marc Guiu and Noni Madueke secured a morale-boosting win in the US.

Maresca’s men open up their Premier League campaign with a huge home clash against Manchester City on August 18.