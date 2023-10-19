Chelsea laughing as confirmation of secret deal wrecks Man City, Barcelona transfer plans

Chelsea have thwarted Barcelona, Manchester City, West Ham United and Burnley in one fell swoop after a report shed light on a secret deal that’s crossed the line.

The Blues were once again one of the busiest clubs in European football over the summer. A series of high profile signings were sanctioned, while Chelsea were also successful in offloading plenty of deadwood.

However, had Ian Maatsen given the greenlight to his former club Burnley, he too could’ve been part of the churn.

The livewire left-back excelled while loaned to Burnley in the 2022/23 campaign. Clarets boss Vincent Kompany sought a reunion in the Premier League and saw Chelsea accept a loan approach that contained an obligation to buy worth £31.5m.

However, Maatsen rejected the chance to return to Turf Moor in favour of fighting for his place at Stamford Bridge. West Ham also showed interest, though did not table a bid.

Maatsen was thus retained at Chelsea, though the chances he craves have not been forthcoming under Maurico Pochettino. His six Premier League appearances this season have all come from the bench and total just 84 minutes.

Maatsen’s contract was due to expire at the end of the current campaign. As such, reports in Spain claimed Barcelona sensed an opportunity to forge a pre-contract agreement in January.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed Man City too would be in the mix if it became apparent Maatsen would leave Chelsea. The Dutchman’s attacking instincts from a deeper position are believed to be of real intrigue at the Etihad.

However, according to the Evening Standard, Chelsea have torpedoed any and all hopes of signing Maatsen either on the cheap or for free.

They state Chelsea have quietly activated a club option in Maatsen’s contract that’s extended his stay with the Blues until the summer of 2025.

As such, Barcelona are now unable to explore a pre-contract agreement in January. Any club hoping to sign the 21-year-old as a free agent next summer will now be required to pay a sizeable transfer fee.

Maatsen extension brings new problems

But while the deal is unquestionably good news for Chelsea, it does produce a headache or two for the club.

Firstly, it’s noted Maatsen has already rejected two long-term offers to extend his stay in west London. The new deal was a club option and therefore did not require Maatsen’s go ahead.

The Dutchman’s hesitancy about committing his future to Chelsea stems from his lack of gametime. But with Levi Colwill emerging as Pochettino’s No 1 at left-back, Maatsen’s primary position is taken. Ben Chiwell and Marc Cucurella are further obstacles in his path.

Maatsen was often deployed further forward during pre-season and even in the No 10 role. However, that spot will be taken by Christopher Nkunku once recovered from knee surgery.

The Standard concluded Maatsen ‘appears willing’ to bide his time and see if he can force his way into Pochettino’s plans. However, on the surface at least there doesn’t appear to be an opening in the eleven.

In any case, the one-year extension has protected Chelsea’s investment and they’re no longer at risk of losing a highly saleable asset for nothing in 2024.

