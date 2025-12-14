Chelsea are reportedly among two big clubs ‘leading’ as many as 12 in the chase to sign a Manchester United star, with Real Madrid lurking in the wings.

The Blues have a wealth of midfield options, which they’ve been able to add to of late. Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo have been almost ever-present in the Chelsea midfield this season.

Reece James has surprisingly been one of the most influential players in the midfield this season, despite being more usually recognised as a right-back – Malo Gusto has also played there – while Cole Palmer scored on his first start after returning from injury.

But there is a desire to add more quality options to the midfield at Chelsea, with United’s Kobbie Mainoo linked.

Caught Offside reports while there are as many as 12 sides interested in the midfielder, it is the Blues and Bayern Munich who are ‘leading the chase.’

Mainoo’s personal preference is reportedly still with Napoli, who have long been interested and would surely have a starting place for the midfielder.

Mainoo could land at Real Madrid

That differs from information in Spain, where it’s reported Mainoo has his eyes on Real Madrid as his next club.

However, that report is not from one of the more reliable outlets, so should perhaps be taken with a pinch of salt.

Chelsea could be given a push following comments from United legend Paul Scholes on Mainoo’s future.

He said of late: “Do you know what? You’d have to advise him to go [to Chelsea], wouldn’t you? If he rang me and said ‘look, Chelsea are interested, what do you think?’ I’d say go all day long.”

Chelsea round-up: Blues smitten with Smit

Amid interest from a number of clubs in AZ Alkmaar teenager Kees Smit, Chelsea have reportedly set their sights on him and now lead the charge.

A report has detailed recent dialogue between the Blues and Smit’s camp.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are said to have stepped up their efforts to sign Sunderland midfielder Noah Sadiki.

It’s said they have asked the Black Cats for his price tag, which may be on the rise after he put in a good display in the Tyne-Wear derby victory over Newcastle on Sunday.