Chelsea links with unlikely Prem striker target ramp up as Blues ‘need’ what he can provide

Chelsea have been told they “need” a striker who can score 20 to 30 goals a season, and for that reason Ivan Toney would be a “great signing”.

No matter how good the Blues’ side is during any given season, they always seem to struggle in the striker department. Not since 2016/17 has a Chelsea striker broken the 20-goal mark in a Premier League season.

Diego Costa did it then, as well as two years before – the last player to do it before that was Didier Drogba in 2009/10.

Last season, Chelsea’s top goalscorer in the league – Kai Havertz – bagged just seven times. With that being said, it’s unsurprising that the Blues could only manage a 12th-placed finish.

They signed both Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku ahead of this season.

But their striker woes have continued – while Jackson has scored once in five games, it came in the easiest game the Blues have played in so far, against Luton, and Nkunku was injured before playing his first game.

They’ve been linked with another striker signing just weeks into the new season.

Brentford man Toney is top of their shortlist at the moment, and Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly already begun to make moves towards the signing.

Toney a ‘great signing’ for Chelsea

It’s somewhat unexpected that the Blues would move for Toney. He’s currently unable to play, as he’s banned for betting breaches until midway through January.

But they seem eager to sign him then, despite the fact he might be rusty having not played.

In any case, journalist Paul Brown feels the Englishman would be a useful signing.

“It’s clear that Chelsea need some proven firepower in the Premier League because it’s not currently working,” he told GIVEMESPORT.

“They’re creating chances, but they don’t really have a proper finisher or someone that you can really rely on and be guaranteed to get 20 to 30 goals a season.

“Ivan Toney is probably in that bracket, so I think he would certainly be of interest to Chelsea and I think he’d be a great signing.”

Toney has certainly shown previously that he can find the net with consistency in the top flight. His first full season in the Premier League saw him bag 12 times, and he followed than up with a 20-goal season.

His tally might have risen again this season had he had an entire campaign to work with. If he was to move to Chelsea, with better resources around him, he could have a great impact.

He could also have a poor start due to not having played. As such, it might be better to wait until the summer, when Toney has played half a season.

However, if he has a good back end to this campaign, he’ll be a man in demand, so it’s a tricky situation to traverse for the Blues.

