Chelsea ‘lurking’ for Brazil starter in first-team upgrade as Inter Milan sense ‘danger’

Chelsea are reportedly ‘lurking’ for Brazil goalkeeper Bento, and Inter Milan are in ‘danger’ of being beaten to the transfer by the Premier League giants.

The Blues only changed goalkeeper in the summer, when Edouard Mendy left and Kepa Arrizabalaga went out on loan. But Robert Sanchez has failed to inspire after joining from Brighton, and it’s been frequently suggested he’ll be replaced.

His lack of form is highlighted by the fact his understudy, Djordje Petrovic, kept his place after Sanchez returned from an injury that gave the Serbian the gloves in the first place.

But Chelsea would seemingly be happy with pushing Petrovic back to the bench if they can recruit a better keeper.

Multiple big names have been linked with the Stamford Bridge outfit of late, and Brazil man Bento has joined that list.

A report from Globo has suggested they are one of five clubs who ‘promise to come strong in the next transfer window’ for the goalkeeper.

He’s reportedly valued at just under £13million, but that he’s now started two games on the bounce for Brazil – keeping a clean sheet against England in one of those – that could rise.

The report actually suggested Athletico Paranense ‘wants to make Bento the biggest deal for a goalkeeper in Europe’.

Only European sides are chasing him, but the biggest fee paid for a goalkeeper ever was Kepa’s £72million move to Chelsea, and that’s way above Bento’s current value, according to reports, so it’s unlikely they’ll ask for close to that.

DON’T MISS: Stunning XI Chelsea could field next season if Pochettino gets his way and classy quartet all sign

Chelsea ‘lurking’ for Bento

A fresh report, this time from Gazzetta dello Sport, suggests Chelsea are indeed ‘lurking’ for Bento.

It’s said they will ‘turn the spotlight’ on him, and that presents ‘danger’ for Inter Milan.

The Serie A leaders and Benfica are two of the other big names that are after the goalkeeper.

Inter are apparently looking for a replacement for 35-year-old Yann Sommer given his age, but they could now be beaten to the snare of his replacement.

The Blues clearly want a replacement for Sanchez, too, and they seem be able to overpower clubs when in competition for transfers.

As such, it would not be a surprise if they paid over the odds for Bento and beat Inter to the signing.

It’s not yet clear what price they would have to pay, though, with the £13million fee – which has been quoted in the recent report – having seemingly already gone out the window.

READ MORE: The 11 Chelsea players that have brutally dropped in value since start of 2023/24 season