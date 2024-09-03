Chelsea have made a £6million profit on a young Brazilian attacker after sending the player to the Saudi Pro League with a sell-on clause included in the deal.

Highly-rated winger Angelo Gabriel is the player in question, having been signed in a £13m deal from Brazilian club Santos in July last year.

The 19-year-old was loaned out to French outfit Strasbourg last season and ended up making 24 appearances before heading back to Stamford Bridge to take part in pre-season under new Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca.

However, Chelsea have now opted to sell Angelo on a permanent deal and after agreeing a £19.1m (€22.5m, $25m) fee with Al-Nassr, who finished second in the Saudi Pro League last season.

DON’T MISS – Have Your Say! Join the conversation with the new www.teamtalk.commenting community

Chelsea have therefore registered a £6.1m profit on the fee they paid to Santos 14 months ago, while also included a sell-on clause as part of their agreement with Al-Nassr.

A statement from Chelsea read: “We wish Angelo the very best as he begins the next chapter in his career and thank him for his efforts during his time with Chelsea.”

Angelo’s exit will further help bolster the Stamford Bridge outfit’s finances after they splashed out around £220m on new signings during another headline-grabbing summer transfer window.

The £54m deal for Pedro Neto and the £46.3m move to sign Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid represents nearly half of Chelsea’s summer outlay.

Chelsea net spend an eye-opener

The Blues did, however, offload Conor Gallagher to Atletico Madrid for £35.6m, while Ian Maatsen’s moved to Aston Villa for £38m and Romelu Lukaku returned to Italy when he joined Antonio Conte again at Napoli for £28.2m.

Despite all the criticism that has come their way due to their squad size, Chelsea’s net spend has actually only been £46.5m this summer to put things into perspective.

READ MORE – Chelsea exclusive: Turkish giants plot cunning move to land Maresca outcast on cheap loan

The issue remains that their approach comes across as a bit scattergun, with Maresca having to deal with an ever-evolving squad that is increasingly getting younger in the club’s efforts to bring down the overall wage bill.

The west London outfit, who currently sit 11th in the Premier League table after a win, a loss and a defeat from their opening three outings, are back in action on September 14 when they head to Bournemouth.