Nicolas Jackson could still leave Chelsea and a replacement is being sought

Chelsea are considering a new striker signing in case a suitable proposal is lodged for Nicolas Jackson before the transfer deadline, and an approach has been made for a 20-year-old forward.

The Blues have had a very busy summer, with nine signings made and 15 permanent exits confirmed. There have also been five loan exits, and Jackson could have made that six.

Not required by Enzo Maresca after the signings of Joao Pedro and Liam Delap, he was in the process of joining Bayern Munich on loan, making it to Germany to secure the agreement before Chelsea informed him the move was off as a result of an injury to Delap.

Indeed, there are just two fit senior strikers at Stamford Bridge, yet Jackson could still leave. Insider David Ornstein writes in The Athletic that Chelsea are considering a striker signing in case that happens.

The Senegalese striker is expected to return to Maresca’s squad, and won’t be allowed out on loan in any circumstances, but there are contingency plans being made in the event that a suitable permanent offer arrives for Jackson.

But Chelsea have noted a lack of credible loan options, and are therefore looking into full-time acquisitions, with ‘multiple enquiries’ already being made, including for Sporting CP striker Conrad Harder.

Harder scored 11 goals for the Portuguese side last season and was reported to be a Blues target in January.

Upon his signing from Nordsjaelland in 2024, Sporting confirmed that Harder has an €80million (£69.2m) release clause.

Jackson doesn’t want to go back

There could be a twist in that Jackson apparently does not want to go back to Chelsea after believing he was to move to Bayern.

After being called back by the Blues, one of Jackson’s entourage, Diomansy Kamara, reposted an Instagram story which said: “We are not going back.”

He added: “The plane does not go backwards.”

But if Jackson wants to force a move, the Blues are adamant it won’t be a loan, and if it’s permanent, there are plans in place.

Chelsea round-up: Proposal for Barcelona star

Chelsea have reportedly made an official proposal for Barcelona’s Fermin Lopez, which was sent right after the game against Fulham.

That follows TEAMtalk information that the club were intensifying efforts for Lopez, who is intrigued by a move to Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Leeds are said to be ‘furious’ and ‘shocked’ that their efforts to land Brighton’s Facundo Buonanotte ended with him signing at Stamford Bridge.

What is Jackson’s level?