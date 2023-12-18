Chelsea make decision on signing Arsenal goalkeeper Ramsdale, with another January splurge coming

Whether Chelsea will make a move for Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale next month has been revealed, with a report also claiming another spending spree is on the horizon at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea’s goalkeeping position suffered a blow when news broke of No 1 Robert Sanchez suffering a knee injury. The Spain international has been rumoured to be facing several weeks on the sidelines, though the exact nature of his injury is not yet clear.

Indeed, Chelsea confirmed via a statement on their official website that Sanchez is ‘continuing to undergo specialist assessment.’

A fresh update from the Evening Standard on Monday revealed the full extent of the injury is still unknown. However, they did claim the 26-year-old ‘is set for a significant period on the sidelines’.

His absence opened the door for Serbia international, Djordje Petrovic, to make his full debut against Sheffield United on Saturday.

The 24-year-old kept a clean sheet, though there has been rampant speculation the Blues would move for a new stopper with Premier League experience in January.

Arsenal’s Ramsdale – who has fallen behind David Raya in the pecking order at the Emirates – has been linked. A loan swoop or permanent deal in the £50m range have both been touted.

But per the Standard, Chelsea do not intend to sign Ramsdale next month. Instead, they’ll place their faith in Petrovic while also retaining confidence in their No 3.

Marcus Bettinelli, 31, is Chelsea’s third in line between the sticks and per the report, the club view him as ‘among the best third-choice options in the Premier League.’

As such, and even if Petrovic struggles, Chelsea already have another back-up option they’re prepared to plug in to cover Sanchez’s absence.

Chelsea plan to spend in January

But while a new goalkeeper isn’t on the menu at Stamford Bridge, other positions very much are.

The Standard state Chelsea are ‘confident’ they can continue to spend next month without falling foul of Financial Fair Play regulations. That’s despite forking out in excess of £1bn on new recruits since Todd Boehly took charge.

The club’s priority is to sign a potent striker and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, Brentford’s Ivan Toney and Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres are all ‘on their transfer shortlist’.

Elsewhere, younger options who’d add versatility to the frontline such as Club Brugge’s Antonio Nusa and FC Copenhagen’s Roony Bardghji are ‘also being considered’.

A new defender and potentially a central midfielder could arrive too, per the report. However, those moves would be dependant on Chelsea reacting to their injury list.

In other words, if another goalkeeper were to suffer an injury, for example, then Chelsea may dip into the market between the sticks rather than sign a defender or midfielder.

To help bolster the budget it’s suggested several squad players could make way. Trevoh Chalobah, Malang Sarr and Ian Maatsen were all namechecked in the piece.

