Chelsea have lodged a bid for Raphinha and know what it'll take to land him

Chelsea have reportedly lodged an offer of around £70million for Barcelona star Raphinha, but the La Liga giants have made it clear they won’t negotiate for under £82million.

Raphinha is one of the most in-form players in Europe right now. His tally of 17 goals this term already exceeds his best goalscoring season, and puts him second on La Liga’s top-scorers list.

The Brazilian also has 10 assists in all competitions for good measure.

Amid his mammoth contributions this season, Chelsea have been linked with his signing, as they want to pair him with star man Cole Palmer.

According to Fichajes, the Blues have now acted on that interest, lodging a bid worth €85million (£70m/$89m) in all.

But Barcelona are said to have made it clear that they will ‘only consider a sale’ if a price of €100million (£82.3m/$104.8m) is reached.

They feel that reflects Raphinha’s importance and the financial needs of the club.

Where would Raphinha fit?

Raphinha has played either as a right-winger, left-winger or a No.10 this season.

The attacking-midfield position is off limits at Chelsea, with Palmer in possession, and absolutely thriving in it.

The Blues have tended to start either Pedro Neto and Noni Madueke – on the left and right respectively – or Neto and Jadon Sancho – flipped with Neto on the right – as the wingers this season.

Neto has perhaps been the best of them this season, so it’s likely he would play on one wing with Raphinha on the other. Neto has played his best football on the left to this point in his career, while Raphinha has had a lot of joy out on the right.

Chelsea round-up: Two more Barca additions possible

Barcelona are reportedly willing to sacrifice Frenkie de Jong and Ferran Torres to Chelsea in hopes that will allow Enzo Fernandez to be given to them.

Another potential La Liga transfer is Palmer’s exit to Real Madrid, a move it’s said he wants to make, though TEAMtalk is aware he loves Chelsea and does not want to leave.

Meanwhile, the Blues have been told to land Caoimhin Kelleher, who it seems will be able to leave Liverpool.

And a transfer for centre-back target Ruben Dias could be simple, with TEAMtalk aware Manchester City could allow him to leave.

