Chelsea make stunning Mudryk transfer call, as humbling January exit takes shape

A remarkable report has claimed Mykhialo Mudryk will be ousted by Chelsea in January, and the stunning decision has already sparked widespread interest.

The Ukraine attacker was the subject of a heated transfer battle between Arsenal and Chelsea in the last winter window.

The Blues outbid the Gunners when agreeing to pay Shakhtar Donetsk a whopping £62m that could rise to £89m through add-ons.

As a direct consequence, Arsenal quickly turned their attention to Leandro Trossard and the two players’ respective performances since then suggests Arsenal caught a lucky break.

Indeed, Trossard – who cost a fraction of the price at £27m (including add-ons) – has notched four goals and 11 assists in 27 matches for Arsenal.

In sharp contrast, Mudryk is yet to score for Chelsea despite making 21 appearances and has only provided a pair of assists.

It’s still far too early to classify Mudryk as a flop, though per an incredible report from Spain, Chelsea believe more seasoning is required.

As cited by Goal, it’s claimed Chelsea are prepared to bite the bullet and loan Mudryk out in January. That’s despite a bluntness in front of goal once again being Chelsea’s main concern this season.

The report states Chelsea believe a short-term loan that would run until the end of the 2023/24 campaign would be the best course of action for Mudryk.

That avenue would allow the Ukrainian to rediscover his confidence elsewhere and more importantly, play regularly.

Chelsea reportedly have no intention of selling Mudryk outright – unless a club ‘lose its head’ and is willing to stump up a seriously tempting fee.

The report stated interest on the back of Chelsea’s alleged decision is already materialising, though stopped short of naming from where.

