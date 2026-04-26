Chelsea beat Leeds on Sunday to reach the FA Cup final, but a Blues man was not spared from criticism, with fans taking aim at his performance in the victory.

Prior to the FA Cup semi-final against Leeds, Chelsea had lost their last three games, and seven of their last eight. The only victory in that spell was the FA Cup quarter-final against Port Vale.

Liam Rosenior was dismissed as a consequence of the losing streak, and though caretaker boss Calum McFarlane oversaw a victory, helping Chelsea to the final, fans still are not happy.

Many took aim at Alejandro Garnacho, who was replaced by Cole Palmer in the 71st minute, to the adulation of Blues fans, perhaps as much for the winger being taken off as Palmer coming on.

On X, a number of fans showed their displeasure for Garnacho, with many urging for him to be sold.

I can play better than Garnacho for FREE just sign me, @ChelseaFC — Jasper | CFC Box (@CFC_Box) April 26, 2026

Garnacho is a generational waste He needs to explore more opportunities outside Europe — RETHULGEORGE. (@CFC_RG) April 26, 2026

Sell #49 immediately. Colo Colo level player — Jam (@Carefree_Jam) April 26, 2026

Chelsea ready to sell Garnacho

TEAMtalk is aware that Chelsea are already prepared to offload Garnacho, less than a year after he was signed from Manchester United.

Sources state that Chelsea don’t expect to incur a significant loss on the £40million transfer.

The club are now actively exploring potential replacements for Garnacho. Yan Diomande, Morgan Rogers, and Nico Williams are all under consideration.

They have also entered the race for Anthony Gordon, with a lot of clubs eyeing the Newcastle winger, who it’s felt could be on the move during the summer window.

That Garnacho did not perform against Leeds could only expedite Chelsea’s decision on the sale.

His 6.6 FotMob rating was the second worst of the Blues, beaten only by Romeo Lavia’s 6.5.