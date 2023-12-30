Chelsea man greenlights Borussia Dortmund move with talks progressing over January snare

Chelsea defender Ian Maatsen is reportedly ‘happy with’ a move to Borussia Dortmund, and the Bundesliga side are ‘still in talks’ with the Blues regarding the transfer.

Maatsen was impressive in pre-season – he scored a couple of goals in one game, playing in an advanced position. That showed the versatility of the Dutchman, who tends to play as a left-back.

Given his good returns ahead of the campaign, he might have expected he’d be given more chances than he has done after returning from a loan at Burnley.

However, Maatsen’s played less than 200 minutes in the Premier League this term, and only one of his appearances came from the start.

He’s only played a handful of times at left-back despite Ben Chilwell’s injury, with Levi Colwill – naturally a centre-back – being preferred to him.

Maatsen does not seem to be an asset that Mauricio Pochettino wants to invest a lot of time in, and it was recently reported he’ll be the first player sold in January.

That might have piqued the interest of Manchester City and West Ham, who have both been linked with him.

However, a switch onto the European continent rather than a Premier League stay looks the more likely transfer route at the moment.

Maatsen greenlights Dortmund move

According to Voetbal International, Borussia Dortmund ‘hopes to be able to take him’ in the winter.

Their interest has been reported previously, but it’s now said that interest is ‘very concrete’.

The move does not appear to be at the final stages yet, but the clubs are ‘still in talks’.

Maatsen has no problems with making the switch, as the report states he ‘is happy with the move’ to the Bundesliga side.

Loan or sale possible

While it was previously reported the defender would be sold, it’s not yet clear if that’s the case.

Indeed, it’s said the ‘conditions are still being discussed’ and it is ‘not entirely clear’ whether the defender will go to Dortmund on loan or permanently.

It’s suggested that a permanent move would benefit Chelsea most.

Indeed, Maatsen is out of contract in 2025, so a dry loan would see him lose value, as he’d only return with a year left on his deal.

What’s more, the report states Chelsea ‘needs money,’ which, with their gung-ho attitude to signing players in every transfer window, is true.

Selling Maatsen would allow funds to go towards another signing, but it remains to be seen if that is the case.

