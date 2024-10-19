Chelsea midfielder Cesare Casadei has been advised to consider leaving the club in January and it has emerged that he has a new option to weigh up along with two routes back to Italy, per reports.

Casadei has only played in cup competitions for Chelsea so far this season after returning from last term’s loan spell at Leicester City. Although he worked under Enzo Maresca during that loan, he hasn’t been given much of a look in by his compatriot and head coach at Chelsea.

Casadei scored for Italy’s under-21 side during the international break and their boss Carmine Nunziata has recommended that the midfielder should think about leaving Chelsea if his situation hasn’t improved by the time the next transfer window opens.

Fortunately for Casadei, clubs are still interested in him. According to Tuttomercatoweb, the 21-year-old has become a ‘very popular’ target for LaLiga outfit, Villarreal.

Marcelino’s side are now considering a move for Casadei, but the report doesn’t share if that would be a loan or permanent transfer.

However, it’s reiterated that Casadei changed his agency to the Epic Sports group last month, the same stable that assisted Ian Maatsen, Conor Gallagher and Romelu Lukaku all being sold by Chelsea in the summer.

Other than Villarreal, Casadei was the subject of interest from Atalanta and Fiorentina in the summer back in his native Italy. It’s suggested that either of those two suitors could re-consider their interest in the former Inter Milan academy talent.

Casadei in battle for Chelsea future

Casadei remains under contract at Stamford Bridge until 2028, having joined the club in August 2022.

He has so far made just 13 appearances for Chelsea, fewer than he managed during loan spells with Reading (15) and Leicester (25).

Reports over a month ago suggested Maresca was freezing him out, but Casadei has since completed 90-minute cameos against Barrow in the Carabao Cup and Gent in the UEFA Conference League.

His continued absence from Premier League lineups, though, is contributing to the continued question marks over his long-term future at Chelsea.

In his position as a midfielder, Maresca has given more appearances to Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Romeo Lavia so far this season.

Midfielders such as Gallagher and Lesley Ugochukwu made way this summer, either permanently or on loan, and perhaps Casadei could be one of the next casualties.

His stance on moving to Spain remains to be seen, whereas in the summer, it was believed he felt a return to Italy would be the best outcome for his development.

