Chelsea ‘more inclined to sell’ one defender than another after AC Milan ask about both

Not only are AC Milan interested in taking Benoit Badiashile on loan from Chelsea, but they have also added Malang Sarr to their shortlist, according to reports in Italy.

Milan are in the market for a new centre-back after suffering several injuries in the department in recent weeks. Their attention has drifted towards targets who might be available from the Premier League.

Recently, they began to be linked with Badiashile, who only joined Chelsea 10 months ago but has encountered some injury issues of his own recently.

Milan have been tipped to make an offer to take Badiashile on loan for the second half of the season so he can gain regular gametime as he gets back to fitness.

However, an update from Calciomercato has revealed Badiashile is just one of two Chelsea defenders Milan have been looking at, since they are also interested in Sarr.

Furthermore, the report claims Chelsea would be ‘more inclined to sell’ Sarr than Badiashile – which is understandable given that his last appearance for the club came in May 2022.

Moreover, Sarr is only under contract at Stamford Bridge until 2025, whereas Badiashile has a deal until 2030.

Milan are not the only Italian club to be linked with Sarr, since he has also been suggested as a target for Jose Mourinho’s Roma.

Either way, Chelsea would likely welcome the departure of the 24-year-old, who only ever made 21 appearances for them in the 2021-22 season after his arrival from Nice on a free transfer.

Sarr has endured loan spells with Porto and Monaco, but his next move away from Chelsea could be a permanent one.

A move to Milan (or Roma, for that matter) would give Sarr a first taste of Serie A action after his previous ventures in the French, Portuguese and English systems.

Sarr easier for Milan to sign than Badiashile or Kiwior

That said, nothing is advanced just yet as Milan weigh up all their options, also including interest in Arsenal’s Jakub Kiwior.

Calciomercato claims Milan will test Arsenal’s resolve for Kiwior – who, coincidentally, has also been linked with Roma – again despite hitting a dead end with their pursuit so far.

Arsenal seem unwilling to let Kiwior go midway through the season despite his relative lack of gametime, which might make Sarr the most viable option for Milan if a deal can be done on the right terms.

As a left-footed centre-back, Sarr would stand out at Milan as a unique option in Stefano Pioli’s squad, at least until Marco Pellegrino recovers from an injury.

READ MORE ~ Exclusive: Chelsea striker deal gets significant green light as painful £54m transfer loss becomes reality