Chelsea moving to re-sign player sold by Tuchel in 2021 who’s now thriving since departure

Chelsea have reportedly discussed bringing Fikayo Tomori back to the club as he’s seen as a “potential option” given he’s thriving away from the club.

Tomori was utilised sparingly during his time at Stamford Bridge. After breaking through their academy, he was sent on a few loans, to Brighton, Hull and Derby.

He made just 27 senior appearances for Chelsea, largely in the 2019/20 campaign, when Frank Lampard showed faith in him and a number of youngsters amid a transfer embargo.

He played just three times in the first half of the following season, though, and he was allowed to go out on loan to AC Milan in the second half of the campaign.

The Serie A side clearly liked what they’d seen from him on the short-term deal, as they snapped him up permanently for £25million that summer.

Since his move to Milan, he’s won Serie A – doing so in his first full season – and has made 122 appearances, almost 100 more than he made in his entire time at Chelsea.

He’s also started to be given more recognition on the international scale, having played four times for England since leaving the club.

It’s likely that Tomori will be included in Gareth Southgate’s squad for Euro 2024.

Chelsea considering re-signing Tomori

Amid his good form since leaving Chelsea, they’re interested in seeing him return.

That’s according to Blues insider Simon Phillips, who states discussions have taken place regarding bringing him back.

“I am told that Fikayo Tomori has been internally discussed at the club in recent weeks as a potential option for centre back,” he said in his Substack, quoted by Football Transfers.

“I am not sure just how serious that interest is as of now, or who exactly has mentioned him. I just know that his name has come up in recent conversations at the club.”

While he’s playing well at Milan, it might be hard to pass up the opportunity to go back to his boyhood club, knowing he’s got a second chance at making it, which will have been deserved after becoming a better player since leaving.

Chelsea have previous for bringing back former players

If Chelsea were to bring Tomori back, it wouldn’t be the first time they’d have seen a former player return.

Indeed, they famously re-signed Romelu Lukaku in 2021 after selling him seven years earlier. While he’d been thriving at Inter Milan the couple of years prior to his return, he flopped back at Stamford Bridge, and is now eating up his contract out on loan at Roma.

As such, the Blues would be hopeful if they were to bring Tomori back, that he’d have a better return than Lukaku did.

Given there’d be less expectation on him – while he’s a good player, he’s not been doing what the striker had leading up to his return – he’d surely be able to handle it better and have a good second spell.

