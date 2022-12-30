Chelsea muscle in on World Cup midfielder pursuit as star says yes to move, with ‘huge fee’ to usurp Liverpool, Man Utd

Chelsea have become the latest Premier League side to register an interest in Enzo Fernandez, and a ‘huge fee’ could see them at the top of the pile.

Fernandez has been the subject of interest from big English clubs for a little while. Ahead of the World Cup, both Liverpool and Manchester United were frequently linked with the 21-year-old.

Since Argentina’s triumphant tournament, those links have gathered pace massively.

Fernandez did not begin the tournament in the Argentina side. Indeed, the first two games saw him introduced from the bench.

A long-range stunner in the 2-0 win over Mexico in the second game elevated him to the starting lineup. In the following game, against Poland, he registered an assist, as part of another 2-0 win.

His role in both those appearances cemented his place in the side, and he never looked back.

By the end of the World Cup, Argentina were crowned winners, and Fernandez young player of the tournament, after impressing while playing every minute in the knockout stages.

Following his fantastic campaign for the world champions, there has been a lot of speculation over his next move. Both Liverpool and United seem eager to snare the talented midfielder.

Enzo Fernandez ready to accept Chelsea

Both sides could benefit from an injection of quality to their respective midfield units. Liverpool’s has been overrun on a few occasions this season, with the ageing nature of the players well documented.

While Casemiro has taken to Old Trafford like a duck to water, United could use another high-calibre option alongside him.

However, the pursuit for either one of those sides will be far from easy.

Indeed, it is not just those two Premier League giants who are keen on taking Fernandez on board.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano reports Chelsea have joined the hunt. He states the Blues are now in ‘direct talks’ with Benfica over their star.

What’s more, they reportedly want to offer a ‘huge fee’ in order to land him. Romano also made it clear that neither Liverpool or United have put a bid to Benfica.

With that being said, Chelsea could well be above their rivals in relation to the transfer. Fernandez’s desires show that to be the case.

It is suggested that the midfielder has ‘said yes’ to Chelsea. With that being said, if they can come to an agreement over the fee, it does not look like a deal that will encounter too many problems.

