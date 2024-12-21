Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku has reportedly decided to leave the club, and his representatives are looking for a January move, with Paris Saint-Germain still interested in him.

Nkunku has struggled for minutes in the Premier League this season. He has started just two games, and though he scored and assisted in one of those starts, against Southampton, he’s been offered just 21 league minute across two games since.

Amid his struggles for minutes at Chelsea, TEAMtalk revealed in November that the Frenchman was unhappy and considering his future.

Enzo Maresca countered that by stating Nkunku would not be going anywhere, after speaking to the striker himself, who said he was not unhappy, and the boss promised more Premier League minutes.

But the forward has now turned his back on Maresca, with TBRFootball stating he is ready to leave Chelsea after failing to become a first-team regular.

Nkunku’s representatives are said to be searching for a move for him in January.

It is believed PSG remain interested in the forward’s services.

DON’T MISS: The 10 most expensive Chelsea sales of all time, featuring Man Utd and Real Madrid raids

Route to PSG move revealed

Nkunku played for PSG on 78 occasions, ending in the 2018/19 season, as he moved to RB Leipzig after.

It was suggested not long ago that the French outfit were interested in bringing the striker back to the club.

With that reiterated in the fresh report, it seems if Randal Kolo Muani can be moved on, there will be space to bring Nkunku in.

The original report stated Kolo Muani could be offered to Chelsea as part of the move. But it now seems more likely he heads elsewhere in the Premier League.

Indeed, TEAMtalk is aware that the PSG striker is one to watch for Arsenal in the January window.

Chelsea round-up: Palmer tipped for Man Utd

Chelsea superstar Cole Palmer has been tipped to “like” a move to Manchester United, though it’s felt his value could exceed £200million.

Axel Disasi could soon leave Stamford Bridge, with Juventus tracking the centre-back.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that Feyenoord defender David Hancko is a target for the Blues, but also London rivals Tottenham.

And the Blues are watching Costa Rica striker Manfred Ugalde, who has impressed them with 15 Russian Premier League goals for Spartak Moscow so far this season.

Biggest Chelsea flop in Boehly’s time?