Some top Chelsea players are unhappy at some things at the club

There are some players in the Chelsea squad who are fearful of missing out on the Champions League due to decisions made higher up at the club, TEAMtalk understands.

Chelsea had a flying start to the season and were dubbed title challengers by some who were extremely impressed by how they shot out of the blocks under Enzo Maresca.

However, the wheels have come off in recent weeks and the Blues are falling away from the pack, with a place in the coveted Champions League spots – likely first to fifth this season – at risk.

There have been some reports that have suggested the club are very happy and settled with the current trajectory, but a source within the club, who has requested to remain anonymous, says that there is unrest among some of the top players and fears of yet again missing out on Europe’s top competition.

The club have ambitions to finish in the top four and as reported this week, pressure will mount on Maresca if they fail to reach that goal.

Given it’s very likely England end up getting the extra Champions League place, there is a chance the top five teams will qualify, and Chelsea currently occupy sixth place, but are level on points with fifth-placed Bournemouth and just a point below Manchester City.

With the money spent and the depth of talent at the club, missing out on the top five would be seen as a bad outcome but there are fears over the board’s desire to strengthen in key areas.

Chelsea want squad improvements

It’s acknowledged that the club needs a world-class goalkeeper and the lack of a top-tier No.9 has also baffled some within the club.

Chelsea will focus on bringing in a top striker and the likes of Victor Gyokeres, Bejamin Sesko and Liam Delap are on their list.

However, the club still have a major focus on finding the best teenage sensations around the world and some believe that needs to be put on the back burner and focus should be given to the first team squad.

There was no word of discontent with Maresca from our source, but there is an admission that he is still “very inexperienced” and “not the finished article”.

There is no doubt that Chelsea will feel very confident they will hold onto their top stars even if they fail to reach the Champions League but the reality is the best players want to play in the biggest competitions. A single sign that one or more of them are unsettled will bring big clubs to the negotiation table.

Chelsea round-up: Palmer exit possible

If Chelsea are to miss out on the Champions League, they could be faced with the unthinkable exit of Cole Palmer, with sources stating there’s a clause in his deal which could force a sale in that event.

TEAMtalk is also aware that Dean Huijsen, a current centre-back target, is also being viewed as a potential signing for Liverpool.

Meanwhile, the Blues have learned that a fee of approximately £66.2million could land Kaoru Mitoma, a target who it was said they’d be willing to pay £75million for.

Chelsea are also said to be willing to pay in the region of £58million for Victor Boniface.

How long will Maresca last?