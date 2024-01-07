Chelsea now have official bid to respond to for defender who’s keen to accept move abroad

Borussia Dortmund have submitted an official offer to sign Ian Maatsen on loan from Chelsea, but there are still some sticking points in the negotiations, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Maatsen has become a top target for Dortmund during the current transfer window, just six months after he was reintegrated at Stamford Bridge following a loan spell with Burnley last season.

TEAMtalk recently revealed that Maatsen has agreed terms with Dortmund, who have been growing more confident of getting their man.

There has since been talk in Germany of a verbal agreement between the two clubs for Maatsen to spend the rest of the season at Dortmund on loan.

Now, Romano has confirmed that Dortmund have lodged their official bid to Chelsea for the Dutchman’s signature.

Talks between the two clubs are advancing, although there are a few details they need to settle on still.

Romano does not specify what those issues might be, but it might relate to whether Dortmund would have an option or obligation to buy Maatsen at the end of his loan.

The reporter has confirmed that Maatsen is eager to accept the move to Dortmund, who would give him his first taste of German football – not to mention the Champions League.

Maatsen had been linked with some other clubs, including those in the Premier League, but Dortmund have recently established themselves as his most concrete suitors.

Dortmund need more depth at left-back, since they have largely been relying on Ramy Bensebaini this season, but he is in the Algeria squad for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Maatsen could play more in natural role for Dortmund

It immediately presents Maatsen with the prospect of improving his gametime. He has earned 15 appearances since his return to Chelsea, but has only started one game in the Premier League – and that was on the right wing.

What’s more, neither of his starts in the Carabao Cup came at left-back either.

Dortmund would presumably be able to offer him more chances to play in the position he wants to prove himself in.

Maatsen is only under contract with Chelsea until 2025, which has made a departure for him this year likely all along.

With that in mind, Chelsea are hoping they can get Dortmund to commit to a compulsory purchase of Maatsen in the summer, whereas BVB may prefer a simple option to buy him.

Any such stalemate should not last for too much longer, since there is a growing sense that things are close for Maatsen’s move to be finalised.

He was an unused substitute on Saturday for Chelsea’s FA Cup third-round win at home to Preston North End. It could have been his last call-up by Chelsea if Dortmund can get things over the line at the pace they want to.

READ MORE: Pochettino wins, with Chelsea ‘ready’ to pay huge Osimhen clause after Napoli superstar says yes