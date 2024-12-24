Chelsea open to exit of £52m attacker as Barcelona consider January raid on Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are reportedly open to selling a 2023 summer signing who has struggled for Premier League game this season as Barcelona consider making a January transfer window move.

The Stamford Bridge outfit coughed up £52million (€62m / $65m) to sign highly-rated France international Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig just under 18 months ago.

Nkuknu came with great expectations after notching 58 goals across his final two seasons in Germany, while also establishing himself as a regular in the France set-up.

Indeed, the 27-year-old was also named Bundesliga Player of the Season and German PFA Player of the Year in 2021/22 after scoring 20 goals and providing 15 assists.

However, injury issues have largely meant that Chelsea fans have not seen anything like the best of the forward, who started only two Premier League games this term.

Things have gone better for Nkunku in the cup competitions though, with the attacker notching five goals in as many games in the admittedly inferior Europa Conference League and three goals in two Carabao Cup matches.

But with a frustrated Nkuknu pushing for more Premier League minutes, reports have emerged that he is looking for a move away from Chelsea either on loan next month or permanently next summer.

And Spanish outlet Sport claims his agent, Pini Zahavi, has approached Barcelona to discuss a possible switch to the Camp Nou – with Nkunku also willing to take a pay cut, given Barca’s continued financial constraints.

Barca looking at long-term striking options

Poland legend Robert Lewandowski is nearing the end of his playing days at 36 but has still been prolific for the Catalan giants, having scored 82 goals in 119 games since signing in the summer of 2022.

To that end, Barcelona are in the process of thinking about the Pole’s long-term replacement and, with Chelsea having a number of forward options to pick from, a move to Spain makes plenty of sense for the frontman.

Enzo Maresca has previously admitted that Nkunku deserves to play more in the league, but is well aware that some tough decisions might have to be made in January.

Asked about possible departures ahead of the January transfer window, Maresca said this week: “In January, we will decide. There are some players who may not be happy and may want to leave.”

Barcelona are not the only club thought to be chasing the Chelsea man though, with Italian outfit Napoli also mooted as potential suitors – along with PSG.

