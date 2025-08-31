Chelsea have reportedly not ‘discounted’ bringing back a striker who was allowed to leave just 25 days ago given Nicolas Jackson ‘insists’ on joining Bayern Munich.

The Blues have found themselves in a spot of bother in the No.9 position. They signed two central strikers in Joao Pedro and Liam Delap this summer.

That led to their decision to allow Jackson to leave for Bayern Munich on loan, given he’d not have got a lot of game time at Stamford Bridge.

But Delap was injured in the Premier League victory over Fulham, and with Jackson in Munich to complete his signing, he got a call from Chelsea to say the move could not go through.

But according to Ben Jacobs, Jackson ‘insists’ on joining Bayern, though the only way Chelsea will let that happen is in a permanent deal, otherwise they want him to return. He and his agent remain in Munich, though.

Earlier, a member of his entourage stated “the plane does not go backwards,” suggesting Jackson wants his move to go through.

As a result, the Blues are looking into alternatives, with Sporting CP striker Conrad Harder known to be one.

Otherwise, Jacobs says attempting to cancel Marc Guiu’s loan to Sunderland, which only went through 25 days ago, ‘hasn’t been discounted,’ though that would need all sides to agree, given there’s no break clause in the deal.

Guiu has already scored once for Sunderland and they might not want to give him up.

Chances of Chelsea’s striker avenues

That suggests that the chances of the Spaniard’s loan being cancelled are minimal.

Meanwhile, when Harder signed for Sporting, they reported there was an €80million (£69.2m) clause in his deal.

That could be too large a sum for the Blues to pay in the dying embers of the summer window.

Elsewhere, TEAMtalk is aware that Chelsea have enquired about signing RB Leipzig striker Lois Openda.

