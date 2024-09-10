Chelsea plan for stunning return of international star, with reduced fee to rivals enticing Blues

Chelsea are reportedly plotting a move to bring former academy star Marc Guehi back to Stamford Bridge in 2025, and it would be for a lower fee than the rest of the Premier League would have to pay.

Guehi left Chelsea for Crystal Palace three years ago, but could soon be on his way back. Indeed, TBRFootball reports that the Blues are keeping close tabs on him.

The report states they are ready to bring the defender back to the club in 2025.

It’s also suggested in the report that it is unlikely Guehi signs a new deal with Palace, with his up in 2026.

Chelsea, as opposed to other Premier League clubs, would be able to get him for a reduced fee.

Newcastle were reportedly ready to pay £70million in January, but the move did not go through.

But the Blues have a 20 per cent sell on clause from their initial sale, meaning if £70million is the fee for other clubs, it’s only £56million for Chelsea, with the clause in play.

For many at Stamford Bridge, that would seem a good investment.

Chelsea have long admired Guehi

TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea have long held admiration for Guehi.

As such, a move to bring him back to the club would not be out of the blue.

There might well be opposition from Newcastle and Manchester City for the move, though.

The Magpies moved for him in the summer, while Pep Guardiola is said to have asked his club for the signing of the Palace defender.

Chelsea after more stars

There’s a chance that 2025 is a big year in terms of inbound transfers at Stamford Bridge.

The big transfer of Victor Osimhen remains in sight, with Chelsea apparently aware of what they need to do differently to their approach in the summer.

Many Blues academy stars in Prem

Guehi is one of a number of former Chelsea academy players thriving in the Premier League.

Tino Livramento and Dominic Solanke are two of the most in-form players in recent times.

Guehi might just be the best of them at the moment, having played all but one game for England as they reached the Euro 2024 final.

It is little wonder why they want to bring him back, to shine in Enzo Maresca’s system.

