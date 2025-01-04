Wesley Fofana could be replaced by Marc Guehi after a long injury blow was confirmed

Enzo Maresca has confirmed that Wesley Fofana “could be out for the season” amid reports that Chelsea ‘have an opportunity’ to lure Marc Guehi back to the club.

Playing over 1000 minutes in all competitions, Fofana has helped the Blues into a competitive position. In the Premier League, they find themselves fourth, 10 points behind leaders Liverpool.

Fofana has often paired with Levi Colwill at centre-back, but that partnership was torn apart when the former tore his hamstring in early December.

He could be in line for a brutal spell on the sidelines as per manager Maresca: “Unfortunately Wes will be out for a very long time. No [he doesn’t need surgery], not at the moment,’ he said in a press conference.

“Unfortunately he could be out for the season. We don’t know exactly but he could be out for part of the season.

“It was the first update and the first information we had but having a test, we realised it was worst than what we thought at the beginning. It is hamstring and unfortunately, we are going to lose him for a while.”

But Chelsea could be in line to secure a fantastic replacement, as GIVEMESPORT reports they ‘have an opportunity’ to land academy graduate Guehi back from Crystal Palace.

With rival interested sides Liverpool, Newcastle and Manchester United not on course to splash the cash in January, it’s believed Chelsea are considering handing Guehi the chance to return to his boyhood club.

Fofana having no luck

Fofana has been very unlucky with injuries at Chelsea. He missed the majority of his first season (2022/23) after sustaining a knee injury.

After coming back into the side at the back end of that season, the Frenchman was then hampered with another injury during that summer, which saw him unable to play a single minute in 2023/24.

He had played 90 minutes in all but one of the games he was available for in the Premier League this season before the game in which he was injured.

Aaron Anselmino’s return to the club could add cover, and though TEAMtalk are aware offers are being sought for Axel Disasi, that could change now Fofana is sidelined.

Chelsea round-up: Liam Delap rules out transfer

Chelsea are among the sides to have been linked with Liam Delap, though the Ipswich striker has essentially ruled out a move, stating: “I don’t really look at things like that. So, yes, I’m just focused on Ipswich.”

Frenkie de Jong could be a potential addition, though, as a report which mentioned interest from the Blues and Manchester United stated he is seriously considering those routes to the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Chelsea could lose Benoit Badiashile, with Marseille angling for a transfer.

Carney Chukwuemeka is also likely to leave, with TEAMtalk aware the Blues have stuck him on the transfer list, with Napoli hopeful of landing him.

