Chelsea in pole position to sign ‘dangerous’ Man Utd target

Chelsea are ‘leading the race’ to sign Jobe Bellingham from Sunderland this summer, despite the fact he is also wanted by Manchester United, as per a report.

Bellingham is following in the footsteps of his older brother Jude, having established himself as one of the very best midfielders in the Championship. The younger Bellingham brother is just 19 but has played a vital role in Sunderland pushing for promotion.

Bellingham has notched four goals and three assists in 36 Championship games, while also putting in a host of dominant midfield performances.

The exciting teenager is emerging as a target for some of the biggest clubs in England, who previously missed out on landing his brother to Borussia Dortmund.

According to CaughtOffside, Chelsea are in pole position to strike a deal for Bellingham and are showing the ‘strongest interest’ in him.

Enzo Maresca has identified central midfield as an area which needs bolstering this summer and Chelsea are set to act on that demand.

Man Utd are also monitoring Bellingham, while other interested clubs include Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund. The latter, of course, helped to develop Jude prior to his big-money switch to Real Madrid.

Jobe Bellingham has yet to receive contact from Chelsea, though this could happen soon as they are thought to be ‘favourites’ in the chase for him.

The Blues are known to be scouring the world for the best young players around and Bellingham fits into that category.

While Chelsea fans are fed up with the club buying potential, rather than experience, the Stamford Bridge hierarchy clearly feel Bellingham can quickly adapt into a key star in their team.

He has great mentality and leadership skills, just like his older brother.

Sunderland star Luke O’Nien has labelled Jobe Bellingham a ‘dangerous’ and ‘wonderful’ player.

Chelsea, Man Utd target valued at £20m

The Black Cats will fancy their chances of keeping Bellingham if they gain promotion, though that is not guaranteed.

They will likely have to go up via the play-offs as Leeds United, Burnley and Sheffield United are battling for the two automatic promotion spots.

Sunderland have supposedly given Bellingham a £20million price tag.

TEAMtalk confirmed on March 18 that Man Utd are indeed in the frame to sign the player.

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher also revealed last month that Nottingham Forest are ‘in contact’ to see if they can pull off a major transfer coup and take Bellingham to the City Ground.

Chelsea also need to sign a new centre-forward who can provide competition for Nicolas Jackson.

TEAMtalk understands Chelsea have made a fresh approach for a striker with 12 goals this season as they try to prevent him from joining Liverpool.

The Blues can sign him for £40m, which saves money for other new additions, too.

