Chelsea policy leads Pochettino towards unmissable move for attacker wanted by Man Utd, Newcastle

Chelsea could reportedly see the signing of Manchester United and Newcastle target Rayan Cherki as too good to ignore given their current transfer policy.

The Blues have followed a clear strategy of only signing promising talents aged 25 or under of late. In the summer, 12 players were brought through the door at Stamford Bridge and not a single one was older than 25.

In fact, other than three players that were 25 when they joined, the majority of the additions were on the other end of the scale, either still being teenagers or having not long since reached their 20s.

The hope is that some of those players will bloom into top talents in the future.

It remains to be seen whether that same policy is followed in January and beyond, when boss Mauricio Pochettino will be more hands-on – rather than Blues chairman Boehly having the main say – which it’s reported will mean for more ‘targeted’ additions who are well-suited to the side.

In any case, the under-25 policy may have led Pochettino to his next signing.

It’s been reported for some time that the Blues hold an interest in Lyon attacker Cherki.

They’re not the only Premier League side interested, with Manchester United and Newcastle among the other sides that are keen on him.

Chelsea could swoop for Cherki

According to Football Insider, both of those sides see the Frenchman as a ‘potential star in the making’.

With that being said, it wouldn’t be a surprise if either were to attempt to sign him either in January or the summer.

However, Chelsea represent a threat in the pursuit of both of those sides. The report states the Blues ‘could enter the fight’ for Cherki, who they’ve long been admirers of.

The potential of signing a player who fits the mould of being an exciting under-25 talent is something that could mean the deal is potentially ‘too good to ignore’.

While Cherki is yet to score in 10 games this season and has assisted just once, he was directly involved in 11 goals in all competitions last season, and that he’s only just turned 20 shows there’s a lot of promise to him.

His fantastic record of 11 goals in 18 France Under-21 appearances also highlight how good a player he is.

READ MORE: Newcastle ready to go big with £52m offer for Serie A forward, keeping Arsenal, Chelsea at bay