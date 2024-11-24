Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde are both being tracked by Chelsea for January moves

Chelsea are reportedly willing to splash approximately £125million for Barcelona defenders Ronald Araujo and Jules Kounde, in a move it’s said will put the La Liga leaders’ finances ‘to the test’.

The Blues have found their feet after a tricky couple of seasons. Two campaigns back, they finished 12th in the Premier League, and improved last season, reaching sixth.

Currently, they are third, just one point behind champions Manchester City, who occupy second spot at the moment.

Though his side are in form, Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly is not one to stick with what he’s got, and is said to want more defensive stability.

As a result, reports suggest Barcelona are under threat, with defensive duo Araujo and Kounde being courted by the Blues.

It’s believed they’d be willing to splash €150million (£125m/$156m) in January.

It’s stated that such an offer could put the La Liga leaders’ finances ‘to the test’ given they are in a tough spot, and that could help them massively.

Chelsea’s current centre-back crop

Both Araujo and Kounde are primarily centre-backs, though the latter can also play at right-back. With Reece James – Chelsea’s captain and right-back – often injured, Kounde’s signing could be a useful one, given he could cover multiple positions including James’.

In terms of the other defensive positions at Stamford Bridge, Levi Colwill has been a mainstay, playing the joint third-most minutes of any Chelsea player this season.

He has mostly partnered Wesley Fofana, whose minutes are not far behind those of the Englishman.

Fellow centre-backs Renato Veiga – who has played a lot at left-back – Axel Disasi and Tosin Adarabioyo have all played more than 600 minutes, too.

That suggests that Chelsea may not actually need more defensive additions, given they are succeeding with the players they have got, who are all playing their part.

Chelsea round-up: Blues want striker signings

Beyond the defence, up top is also an area the Blues want to improve, and TEAMtalk can confirm that Brighton forward Evan Ferguson is still a player admired at Stamford Bridge.

TEAMtalk is also aware that Ipswich’s Liam Delap has been scouted on multiple occasions this season.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have been backed to go after Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, who it seems could look for a way out of the club in order to play regular first-team football.

And Chelsea captain James has been referred to as the latest version of Jack Wilshere, who had to retire early, as it’s felt James may not have long left of playing professionally, despite only being 24.

Chelsea’s defence this season

So far in the Premier League this term, the Blues have conceded 14 goals in 12 games. That seems a decent start to the campaign, but Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham, Nottingham Forest, Newcastle and Manchester United have all conceded less.

Some of those sides are in and around Chelsea, so those marginal gains could add up.

Liverpool have conceded only six goals so far this term, and lead the league, so there seems to be a desire to get on that level from the Blues.