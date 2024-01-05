Chelsea prepare ‘super offer’ for elite centre-back that Euro giants cannot turn down

Chelsea are reportedly preparing a ‘super offer’ for Inter Milan centre-back Alessandro Bastoni, who Inter Milan are ‘aware of having to say goodbye to’.

Each window since Todd Boehly took over as chairman of the Blues, they have spent a lot of cash. Indeed, £1billion was spent between the last three transfer windows.

That’s seen more than £150million shelled on centre-backs.

Yet Chelsea are still having problems with stopping goals going in.

Last season, they concede 47 goals in the Premier League – nine more than they scored – and finished in 12th place.

This term, while their goal difference is currently positive, they’ve shipped 31 goals in 20 games.

If the Boehly era has shown anything to this point, it’s that this problem will probably be solved by throwing cash at it, i.e. recruiting more defenders until the goals dry up.

The likes of Jean-Clair Todibo and Bastoni – both of which are also wanted by other clubs – are on Chelsea’s shortlist.

Chelsea plot ‘super offer’ for Bastoni

While Manchester City could make their own approach for the latter, the Blues look like they’re ready to get theirs in first.

Indeed, according to TV Play, a ‘super offer’ could be delivered to Inter by Chelsea.

It’s suggested that’s likely to be of approximately £52million.

Inter can’t turn down bid

It’s said that bid would make the Inter management ‘waver, aware of having to say goodbye to a big player in view of next summer’.

Indeed, it’s suggested Bastoni would be sold in the summer rather than in January.

He ‘could be sacrificed’ then in order to ‘raise cash’ for Inter.

If Chelsea’s defensive frailties remain obvious by that point, it’ll be no surprise if they make strong efforts to land the Italy international.

That said, they’d surely rather have him now rather than in the summer.

As such, it would not be a surprise if they went after another centre-back in January, though they may also keep an eye on Bastoni’s future for the summer, with a view to also snaring him.

READ MORE: Osimhen says yes to spectacular Chelsea transfer after Blues legends rolled out to sway elite attacker