Chelsea are keeping close tabs on the situation of Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado, as TEAMtalk sources reveal the Catalans’ stance on parting ways with the talented 22-year-old.

The Blues, under Enzo Maresca, are admirers of a number of Barcelona stars and have had conversations about a handful of them in the last 12 months.

Chelsea made a bid for Fermin Lopez in the last window, whilst also holding talks about Eric Garcia, and they have been in regular contact about Jules Kounde and Ronald Araujo.

Chelsea have also previously enquired, unsuccessfully, about Casado and Marc Bernal. We understand Chelsea’s scouts remain huge admirers of the La Masia-raised pair.

Barcelona insist that both are firmly in their plans, but sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Casado is one they are following closely, as there is a belief he could be lured away.

Casado is seeing some game time, but Barcelona have as many quality midfield options as any club in Europe.

The Catalans have Pedri, Gavi and Frenkie De Jong as their natural midfield starters, but when you add Bernal, Garcia, Lopez and Dani Olmo to the mix – it is easy to see why game time is limited under Hansi Flick.

Chelsea considering stunning midfielder swoop

Chelsea are happy with own midfield options, with Romeo Lavia and Andrey Santos the main back-up options to Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo.

However, Malo Gusto and Reece James are having to play more in a midfield role, and we understand Chelsea are looking at options.

One player they are keeping tabs on is Casado, who they believe would be a superb fit to their current squad.

Casado has thus far made 15 appearances for Barca this season, but almost half of those are from the substitutes bench.

The twice-capped Spanish international was linked with a switch to West Ham United over the summer.

Barca manager, Flick, said in a press conference at the time: “I spoke with Marc Casado. I don’t see him wanting to leave the team, nor do I think I want that either.

“I don’t want to lose any players.”

However, as the January transfer window approaches, the suggestion from sources is that Casado’s situation could open up, and Chelsea are poised to strike.

Latest Chelsea news: Bundesliga star targeted / Exciting winger eyed

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher has reported that Chelsea are considering a January bid for RB Leipzig centre-back Castello Lukeba.

Bayern Munich are also interested in the 22-year-old. Lukeba has a release clause that drops progressively: €80million (£70m) next summer, falling to €65m (£57m) in 2027. But sources in Germany indicate Leipzig would listen to offers as low as €60m (£52m) this winter if they fall short of Champions League qualification.

In other news, TEAMtalk contributor Rudy Galetti has revealed that Chelsea are one of several clubs who are admirers of talented Nigerian winger, Sani Suleiman.

