Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain could enter talks for Gavi this summer amid a concerning update over his Barcelona future.

Gavi has established himself as one of the most exciting prospects in the world since making his Barcelona debut in August 2021. The creative midfielder was awarded the Kopa Trophy in October 2022, recognising him as the best young player in the world that year.

That came after Gavi had enjoyed a breakout season at Barca in 2021-22, making 47 appearances in all competitions and chipping in with two goals and six assists.

The Spanish international missed a majority of last season as he tore his ACL while representing his country in November 2023.

Gavi returned to action earlier this campaign and has played 24 times so far. However, the exciting talent is being rotated in and out of the team as manager Hansi Flick can also rely on Pedri and Dani Olmo.

According to Catalan outlet El Nacional, Gavi is ‘disappointed’ that he is not a guaranteed starter at the Camp Nou.

The prospect of Gavi leaving Barca this summer has supposedly opened up, despite him only extending his contract with the club in January.

Barca chiefs Joan Laporta and Deco are thought to be aware of the 20-year-old’s frustrations and have given him an €80million (£67.2m / $86.8m) price tag in case he wants to push for a transfer.

A separate report from the same source claims that both Chelsea and PSG have ‘set their sights’ on Gavi.

Chelsea view him as a ‘key signing’ who can take their project to the next level. The Blues feel Gavi deserves a ‘leading role’ at a major club, which he is currently not being given at Barca.

READ MORE 🔵 Chelsea set timeline for double signing with ‘offer on the table’ for Southampton star

PSG in ‘contact’ for Chelsea-linked Gavi

Although, it is PSG who have allegedly made the first move for Gavi.

The Ligue 1 giants have reignited their pursuit of Gavi by making ‘contact’ with his entourage. PSG have failed to sign him previously but feel this summer could be different.

PSG boss Luis Enrique was the one who handed Gavi his Spain debut, and he has asked club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi to complete another raid on Barca.

Lionel Messi, Ousmane Dembele and Neymar are recent examples of big-name stars who have swapped Barca for the French capital.

While Gavi is disappointed that he has fallen behind Olmo in the Barca pecking order, the club’s fans would be stunned if he pushed ahead with an exit.

Gavi has previously said he ‘would do anything’ for Barca and that he ‘won’t be happier’ at any other club.

Barcelona transfers: Arsenal interest; Partey update

Meanwhile, reports in the Catalan press claim Arsenal are looking at Barca’s Frenkie de Jong in addition to Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi.

The Gunners had hoped to sign Joshua Kimmich, but he will soon pen a new contract at Bayern Munich.

Thomas Partey could end up going in the opposite direction to De Jong this summer.

Barca have shown interest in the Ghanaian, though they have yet to table a firm contract proposal.

POLL: Which position should Barca prioritise this summer?