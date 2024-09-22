Chelsea pursue Aston Villa hero among four forwards as Blues man’s sparkling form dismissed

Ollie Watkins is one of the players Chelsea are courting despite the good form of Nicolas Jackson

Chelsea are reportedly still closely monitoring Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins as well as three other star strikers, as the sparkling form of Nicolas Jackson has not been enough to change the Blues’ minds about a new forward.

Jackson has started the season in some of the best form of any of the league’s forwards. So far, only Erling Haaland and Luis Diaz have scored more goals than the Blues star.

But according to Caught Offside, that has not been enough to change his club’s mind about courting a new striker.

The report states that talks with the agent of Victor Osimhen are continuing.

What’s more, there are three other strikers on Chelsea’s shortlist.

The report states that Watkins, Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres are all on the list and being ‘monitored closely’.

Watkins courted by many clubs

Links between Watkins and Chelsea began after the Euros, when his link-up with Cole Palmer saw England through to the final.

Manchester United have also previously been linked with him, while Arsenal were told to go after him of late.

It has frequently been suggested that Osimhen is the Blues’ priority for the January window after they missed out on him in the summer.

A report of late reinforced that, but stated Gyokeres was their plan B.

TEAMtalk can confirm that Chelsea are informed about the striker’s situation, but they are not one of the names banging down the door for him right now.

Big Chelsea exit on cards

For big signings to be made, Chelsea will almost certainly have to get some players off the books.

TEAMtalk understands that they and Mykhaylo Mudryk both feel the winger should leave the club, given he has not lived up to expectation following an enormous transfer.

Paul Merson also feels that Cole Palmer will be sold if Chelsea believe they can get £100million for him at any point.

But Noni Madueke will be going nowhere, as he is now untouchable following a hat-trick in the second game of the season.

Meanwhile, a five-man right-back shortlist has been drawn up amid concerns about Reece James – who has not played this season due to injury. The list includes Jules Kounde and Jeremie Frimpong, as well as some younger players.

Which Chelsea target is having the best 2024/25

Jackson’s form not being able to convince Chelsea they don’t need a new striker is slightly shocking, given he has bagged four goals and two assists in five Premier League games this season.

But some of those being courted are having similarly explosive seasons.

Watkins has three goals and two assists in all competitions, Sesko has two goals and two assists, while Gyokeres has already amassed a whopping nine goals and three assists.

Osimhen is bringing up the rear, with just two assists and no goals, though he has only played two games so far, following his loan to Galatasaray.