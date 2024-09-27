Chelsea pursuit of new centre-back hits rocks as insider reveals ‘several clubs’ tracking star

Chelsea are currently not in contact for Castello Lukeba

Fabrizio Romano has stated that Chelsea are not currently in negotiations for Castello Lukeba, and though there are “several clubs” tracking him, it won’t “be easy” for any to snare him.

The Blues currently have five centre-backs in their first-team squad. One of those, Tosin Adarabioyo, was signed in the summer, following his contract at Fulham expiring.

Already, Chelsea are looking to make more improvements to the centre-back position.

Reports of late have suggested that the Blues have interest in RB Leipzig man Lukeba.

According to transfer insider Romano, Chelsea have not gone past the stage of mere interest as yet, and the number of clubs in the mix and Leipzig’s stance on a sale suggest they might find it hard to get the defender.

“At the moment, there’s nothing concrete to report concerning a Chelsea move for Castello Lukeba,” Romano told the Daily Briefing.

“There are no talks and no negotiations ongoing. Several top clubs have been following Lukeba for months, clubs from Spain and England… but after selling [Mohamed] Simakan in August, I don’t think it will be easy at all for any club to sign Lukeba from Leipzig in January.”

More interest in Lukeba

Report of late have confirmed some of the sides who are keen on signing Lukeba.

Newcastle and Aston Villa have recently joined the pursuit, after TEAMtalk sources stated Real Madrid were on the hunt for Lukeba.

In two of the three Bundesliga games Lukeba has played this season, Leipzig have kept a clean sheet, so his defensive capabilities are likely to be sought after.

Chelsea keen to recruit in Germany

The Bundesliga is proving to be a location Chelsea are frequently hunting at the moment.

TEAMtalk is aware of interest in Victor Boniface, and another Bayer Leverkusen man, Francis Onyeka, has now entered their thinking, too.

The former is on a striker shortlist which also includes Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres.

Meanwhile, Mykhaylo Mudryk could make room at Chelsea, with his exit likely in January or the summer, failing that.

Chelsea centre-backs all in use

It is a wonder that the Blues want to sign yet another centre-back, given they are currently fifth in the Premier League, having conceded just five goals in five games, and have used all five of their central defensive options.

Levi Colwill has played 450 minutes in the defence so far in all competitions, and has largely been partnered with Wesley Fofana, who’s returned from a long injury layoff and played 417 minutes.

Axel Disasi, Adarabioyo and Benoit Badiashile have all then played a similar amount of minutes – 325, 299 and 270, respectively.

Chelsea seemingly feel than 21-year-old Lukeba can play at a similar level immediately, though, and if he progresses beyond that, he’ll be a very good signing, if they can make it.